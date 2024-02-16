Akua GMB, the ex-wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, CEO of Angel Group of Companies, was the centre of attention at Becca and Kwabena Kwabena's Love Night Concert on Valentine's Day

The ex-beauty queen looked classy in expensive designer outfits and a glamorous hairstyle at the star-studded event

Some social media users commented on Akua GMB's formfitting ensemble and dance moves

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2011 winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, was among the best-dressed female celebrities at Becca and Kwabena Kwabena's Love Night Concert on Valentine's Day at the Grand Arena.

The founder of Jewel Fashion looked classy in a long-sleeve crop shirt and high-waist denim jeans that flaunted her curves.

Akua GMB looks classy in a fringe hairstyle at Becca and Kwabena Kwabena's concert. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakowaa

Source: Instagram

Akua GMB wore a black fringe hairstyle and one of her favourite necklaces that perfectly matched her splendid look.

The ex-wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng entertained the audience with her impressive Adowa dance moves at the concert.

Akua GMB looks spectacular in designer outfits

Akua GMB, in a viral video of her stepping out, looked spectacular in a long-sleeve black see-through top and gold pleated skirt.

The CEO of Miss Golden Stool wore an elegant blond hairstyle and mild makeup while modelling in strappy high heels.

Ghanaian media personality Ohene Gifty Anti and others commented on Akua GMB's outfit to Becca and Kwabena Kwabena's Love Night Concert

oheneyere_gifty_anti stated:

See fine girl

Clementosuarez stated:

P3 a me p3 wo no, 3ny3 asem kitiwa

Iamlilymohammed stated:

Menua nie ❤❤❤❤❤

mzz_gina16 stated:

Aku sika papabi

effe_lois_services stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Aligiinamakeover stated:

Babes

cutest_sophie stated:

@iamakuaamoakowaa I’m here to remind you again that if the dogs bark at you again, give it to them hot

nephron_official stated:

You are too beautiful to be beefing with some people we beg

biggest_force_maxwan stated:

Queen already

her_excellency_borgia stated:

Queen ❤️

