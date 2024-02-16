Akua GMB: Dr Kwaku Oteng's Ex-Wife Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In Crop Top And Denim Jeans
- Akua GMB, the ex-wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, CEO of Angel Group of Companies, was the centre of attention at Becca and Kwabena Kwabena's Love Night Concert on Valentine's Day
- The ex-beauty queen looked classy in expensive designer outfits and a glamorous hairstyle at the star-studded event
- Some social media users commented on Akua GMB's formfitting ensemble and dance moves
Ghana's Most Beautiful 2011 winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, was among the best-dressed female celebrities at Becca and Kwabena Kwabena's Love Night Concert on Valentine's Day at the Grand Arena.
The founder of Jewel Fashion looked classy in a long-sleeve crop shirt and high-waist denim jeans that flaunted her curves.
Akua GMB wore a black fringe hairstyle and one of her favourite necklaces that perfectly matched her splendid look.
Ghanaian musician Becca looks fabulous in a beaded kente dress with tassels to perform at Love Night Concert
The ex-wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng entertained the audience with her impressive Adowa dance moves at the concert.
Watch the video below:
Akua GMB looks spectacular in designer outfits
Akua GMB, in a viral video of her stepping out, looked spectacular in a long-sleeve black see-through top and gold pleated skirt.
The CEO of Miss Golden Stool wore an elegant blond hairstyle and mild makeup while modelling in strappy high heels.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaian media personality Ohene Gifty Anti and others commented on Akua GMB's outfit to Becca and Kwabena Kwabena's Love Night Concert
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
oheneyere_gifty_anti stated:
See fine girl
Clementosuarez stated:
P3 a me p3 wo no, 3ny3 asem kitiwa
Iamlilymohammed stated:
Menua nie ❤❤❤❤❤
mzz_gina16 stated:
Aku sika papabi
effe_lois_services stated:
Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
Aligiinamakeover stated:
Babes
cutest_sophie stated:
@iamakuaamoakowaa I’m here to remind you again that if the dogs bark at you again, give it to them hot
nephron_official stated:
You are too beautiful to be beefing with some people we beg
biggest_force_maxwan stated:
Queen already
her_excellency_borgia stated:
Queen ❤️
Akua GMB Stuns In Stylish Kente Asoke On Her 35th Birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akua GMB, who has demonstrated how to make a statement to Nigerians with her most recent Asoke ensemble.
The stunning mother and beauty queen looked gorgeous in her specially designed gowns for her birthday photoshoot.
The ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng styled her hair and makeup differently for each appearance.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh