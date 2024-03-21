Ghanaian event organizer Afua Singathon is promoting local fashion designers as she slays in beautiful dresses

The Tourism Ambassador loves to style her looks with elegant and huge African beads and bracelets

Some social media users have commented on Afua Singathon's latest ensemble to a live pageantry event

Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, popularly called Afua Singathon, didn't disappoint with her look as a judge on one of her signature programs, the Miss KIDI Ghana eviction show.

She wore a blue long-sleeve corseted dress designed with colourful African print fabric that swept the floor as she modelled.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum looks gorgeous with or without makeup. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

Afua Singthon looked gorgeous in her charming hairstyle, mild makeup and short eyelashes to complete her look.

The mother of three beautiful girls wore unique leafy earrings while flaunting her wedding ring.

Watch the video below;

Afua Singathon rocks an off-shoulder African print dress

Afua Singathon dazzled in an off-shoulder African print dress that highlighted her curves. She wore a white beaded necklace and matching earrings to accessorise her look.

The talented event planner wore Gye Nyame rings while flaunting her handmade bag.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's African print outfit.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

buerki_ stated:

Please keep this individual as your designer na your other designers.. not not. You look gorgeous.

adepa_blessed stated:

Awwn look at herrr.. screaming beauty ❤

tanowaah1 stated:

Yes this looks great on you without the necklace

vidaapau.98 stated:

My Lady is always looking gorgeous. Forge ahead dear; God be with you always

Mislynkreations stated:

A queen you are ❤❤❤

Banabala stated:

Awww..you're looking so beautiful ❤️❤️

dengift_fabrics stated:

Your outfit is beautiful ❣️ And you are looking stunning

jenni_essel stated:

Nice design

laxy_sarkcess stated:

Classical

Afua Asantewaa Singathon Looks Fabulous In Long-Sleeve Cutout African Print Top And Denim Jeans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is still looking amazing in clothes with African prints after her Singathon event in December 2023,

The fashionista, known for her cropped hair, is always stunning in whatever she wears. Some social media users have left comments regarding Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's gorgeous attire on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh