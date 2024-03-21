Serwaa Amihere's beautiful younger sister is modelling in stunning white wedding gowns for her latest photos

The custom-made gown with top-notch details were designed by one of the famous female designers in Ghana

Some some media users have commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's breathtaking gowns and hairstyles

Ghanaian entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa will make a beautiful bride as she models in gorgeous custom-made gowns.

The co-founder of Oh My Hair, beauty brand looked exquisite in Sima Brew's Love Legacy gowns for her new campaign.

Serwaa Amihere's sister looks gorgeous in classy outfits. Photo credit: @mamiohmyhair

For the first photoshoot, she wore sleeveless mermaid-inspired style with magnificent bow-tie design in front that from shoulders to her waist.

Maame Gyamfuaa wore a short frontal hairstyle with perfect makeup application by female makeup artist, Reggis Makeover.

Check out the videos below;

Maame Gyamfuaa looks terrific in a turtleneck lace gown

Maame Gyamfuaa wore a timeless white gown made with rhinestones and defines the art of feminine allure.

For the glam, she wore a side-parted ponytail hairstyle, mild makeup and glossy pink lipstick. The serieal entrepreneur wore a round sparkly earrings that matched with the dress.

Check out the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's bridal photoshoot

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

