Serwaa Amihere's Sister: Maame Gyamfuaa Looks Glamorous In Glittering White Gown And Flawless Makeup
- Serwaa Amihere's beautiful younger sister is modelling in stunning white wedding gowns for her latest photos
- The custom-made gown with top-notch details were designed by one of the famous female designers in Ghana
- Some some media users have commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's breathtaking gowns and hairstyles
Ghanaian entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa will make a beautiful bride as she models in gorgeous custom-made gowns.
The co-founder of Oh My Hair, beauty brand looked exquisite in Sima Brew's Love Legacy gowns for her new campaign.
For the first photoshoot, she wore sleeveless mermaid-inspired style with magnificent bow-tie design in front that from shoulders to her waist.
Maame Gyamfuaa wore a short frontal hairstyle with perfect makeup application by female makeup artist, Reggis Makeover.
Check out the videos below;
Maame Gyamfuaa looks terrific in a turtleneck lace gown
Maame Gyamfuaa wore a timeless white gown made with rhinestones and defines the art of feminine allure.
For the glam, she wore a side-parted ponytail hairstyle, mild makeup and glossy pink lipstick. The serieal entrepreneur wore a round sparkly earrings that matched with the dress.
Check out the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's bridal photoshoot
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Leeyaskitchen stated:
Maame ahuofe
Judeenscantlebury stated:
Beautiful
nhanha_ama_dhymond stated:
This one, unless we empty the Bank of Ghana ooo. Wow itx beautiful
yaa_abrefi_ stated:
I pray that God give you good health and a long life @sima_brew, my future wedding designer baddest
team_goaldiggers stated:
Beautiful ❤️
nkyadoris323 stated:
My dream dress
Zozamakeovers stated:
So beautiful
Maanaanartey stated:
Beautiful beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
i.amlamantha stated:
I can't wait for my turnSima & Her Team are "Goats".
Efiyanyame stated:
Menye 1 enaaa bo po always on point
Justcallmebims stated:
So beautiful
abenacutie_12 stated:
This is fire. How much
Whatevercwants stated:
How can a person go fine like this
harr_yet stated:
Ow Jesus❤
Tracymireku stated:
Astonishing
Drahireneemefa stated:
Stunning
Edemaasamoah stated:
Beautiful
Source: YEN.com.gh