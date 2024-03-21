Diana Asamoah Looks Fabulous In Glittering Silver Sequin Jumpsuit And Floor-Sweeping Cape
- Famous female gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah is among the stylish celebrities in Ghana
- The minister of God slayed in beautiful outfits as she hosted other musicians at the Abba Father concert
- Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's outfit and choice of hairstyle at the event
Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah put her best fashion foot forward at the just-ended Abba Father concert at the Accra International Conference Center.
The outspoken singer wore magnificent outfits to worship, minister and win souls for Christ at the gospel event.
She was photographed in an angelic silver sequin corseted jumpsuit while performing on the big stage.
Diana Asamoah wore a Barbie-inspired curly ponytail hairstyle, heavy makeup, perfect brows, and red lipstick.
The Anopa Wim hitmaker completed her look with a stylish floor-sweeping cape while modelling in designer high heels.
Check out the photos below;
Mavis Asante looks stunning in a purple maxi dress
The beautiful and talented gospel musician Mavis Asante was present to support Diana Asamoah at her first event of the year. She wore a bubbly purple dress and short pixie hairstyle to perform at the concert.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ohemaaafrakomaa stated:
Akoko abon kokrokooooo. eeeeeeeeeeeeeiiiiiiii
dorcas8367 stated:
You look BeautifulGod is Great
nakay_op stated:
Wow ❤️❤️❤️ Auntie Diana
_emmiljoy_ stated:
Basking in Glory. Trust me whoever is behind this works eh,the LORD is beautifying all that concerns you .
Dianaomari stated:
In his time, he makes all things beautiful, ampa!
augustinaafrakoma stated:
Gods handy work you are beautiful Miss Diana
julietasanteasare stated:
Slaying for Christ
Bemaakosua stated:
Beautiful Princess Diana ❤️
