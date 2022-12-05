Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu left our jaws dropping with her revealing outfits for a surprise birthday party over the weekend

The socialite and rising actress gave her million followers on Instagram daring fashion goals with her see-through ensemble

Hajia Bintu, real name Naomi Asiamah turned a year older on November 30, 2022, and shared photos of her new car on Instagram

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu flaunted her voluptuous curves in a glittering dress for her twenty-second birthday party over the weekend.

In a video circulating online, the socialite was spotted in short floral onesies in her plush bedroom with her birthday presents displayed on the King size bed.

She showed off her no-makeup face and lob hairstyle, which cascaded around her shoulders. Hajia Bintu and her glam team wowed her fans and fashion lovers as she stepped out in the glass dress for the party.

The rising actress wore a sleek frontal ponytail with side parting expertly styled to the occasion. Hajia Bintu's favorite makeup artiste Josephine Baccah did a fantastic job with a flawless face beat emphasizing the cheekbones and contouring.

Hajia Bintu's exquisite off-shoulder dress showed off her beautiful tattoo for the first time. She flaunted her smooth skin in the see-through dress and unique matching bag. She went minimal on the jewelry but fierce with her long red-painted nails for the star-studded party.

