Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton is one of the most talented female musicians with a high fashion sense

She is also among the celebrated stars with a successful side hustle that Ghanaians widely patronise

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's latest outfit designed by her fashion brand

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has won the Christian fraternity with her powerful songs and high fashion sense.

The twin mother and creative fashion designer owns the clothing brand DH by the Diana Hamilton fashion brand with top models, including Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Royal Baci.

Diana Hamilton stuns in stylish dresses. Photo credit: @dianahamilton

Source: Instagram

Diana Hamilton was photographed in a short-sleeved dress with a ruffled neckline. She also used ruffles to design the waistline, which extends to the dress's length.

The Adom hitmaker wore an expensive frontal hairstyle and mild makeup while modelling in pink strappy high heels.

Check out the photos below;

Diana Hamilton looks regal in a blue sequin dress

Diana Hamilton got the audience on their feet as she performed some of her award-winning songs at the 30th anniversary of Charismatic Evangelist Ministry.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Estheresiamoako stated:

Too much la, forever and always dianaantwihamilton, take your ✌️✌️

Sokoohemaaofficial stated:

You're just beautiful, sis. So Godly

nana_acheampomah stated:

Auntie D ❤

cutiebridal_gh stated:

Fine mama

Mzzsaya stated:

Whaaattttt see beauty. Is your mama this fine

mrr__josh stated:

Favoured mama…beauty is a plus ❤

gideon._.amoah stated:

Amen

kellad012 stated:

This is the doing of the Lord ❤️

efy_shops_more stated:

You look so gorgeous

akua_april.22 stated:

Amen. Bless you ❤️‍

Karleymettle stated:

Ameeeeeeeen

Divi.ne2708 stated:

Everywhere you see Mama D, there is grace and anointing. God bless you, Mama D . Much love ❤️❤

Ginadoe stated:

Awww, the outfit for me. Heaaaaattttt

Nanaadjoaaduafriyie stated:

Thank you, Jesus, for taking away the shame and turning my mourning into dancing.

Source: YEN.com.gh