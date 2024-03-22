Diana Hamilton: Ghanaian Gospel Musician Looks Splendid In Shiny Purple Dress With Side Ruffles
- Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton is one of the most talented female musicians with a high fashion sense
- She is also among the celebrated stars with a successful side hustle that Ghanaians widely patronise
- Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's latest outfit designed by her fashion brand
Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has won the Christian fraternity with her powerful songs and high fashion sense.
The twin mother and creative fashion designer owns the clothing brand DH by the Diana Hamilton fashion brand with top models, including Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Royal Baci.
Diana Hamilton was photographed in a short-sleeved dress with a ruffled neckline. She also used ruffles to design the waistline, which extends to the dress's length.
The Adom hitmaker wore an expensive frontal hairstyle and mild makeup while modelling in pink strappy high heels.
TV3 presenter Berla Mundi goes viral as she slays in African print skirt suit and coloured ponytail hairstyle
Check out the photos below;
Diana Hamilton looks regal in a blue sequin dress
Diana Hamilton got the audience on their feet as she performed some of her award-winning songs at the 30th anniversary of Charismatic Evangelist Ministry.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Estheresiamoako stated:
Too much la, forever and always dianaantwihamilton, take your ✌️✌️
Sokoohemaaofficial stated:
You're just beautiful, sis. So Godly
nana_acheampomah stated:
Auntie D ❤
cutiebridal_gh stated:
Fine mama
Mzzsaya stated:
Whaaattttt see beauty. Is your mama this fine
mrr__josh stated:
Favoured mama…beauty is a plus ❤
gideon._.amoah stated:
Amen
kellad012 stated:
This is the doing of the Lord ❤️
efy_shops_more stated:
You look so gorgeous
akua_april.22 stated:
Afua Singathon looks fantastic in a stylish corseted African print dress and curly hair: "Keep this designer"
Amen. Bless you ❤️
Karleymettle stated:
Ameeeeeeeen
Divi.ne2708 stated:
Everywhere you see Mama D, there is grace and anointing. God bless you, Mama D . Much love ❤️❤
Ginadoe stated:
Awww, the outfit for me. Heaaaaattttt
Nanaadjoaaduafriyie stated:
Thank you, Jesus, for taking away the shame and turning my mourning into dancing.
Mercy Chinwo And Diana Hamilton Look Regal In Kente Ball Gowns As They Portray Unity Among Musicians
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nigeria's Mercy Chinwo and Ghanaian singer Diana Hamilton, who have inspired a lot of Christians with their songs and outfits.
The stylish attire used by the well-known female celebrities during the shoot of the viral music video was stunning.
Social media users have commented on the celebrities' chic gele styles and well-groomed attire.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh