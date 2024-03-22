Ghanaian bride Nyamekye Nkansah has brought back the 90s-themed hairstyle on her wedding day

The gorgeous bride, who is a lawyer, married a famous young lawyer, Stephen Obiri Yeboah, in a plush ceremony

Some social media users have commented on their blissful ceremony and wedding wardrobe

Ghanaian barrister Nyamekye Nkansah has introduced a new wedding hairstyle with her stunning hairdo for her traditional wedding over the weekend.

The melanin bride wore a stylish spaghetti strap kente gown with off-shoulder sleeves with unique beading detailing for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Nyamekye slays in a blunt-cut hairstyle. Photo credit: @strandsghana

Ghanaian bride Nyamekye challenged herself to look extraordinary on her wedding day as she opted for a nineties-themed hairstyle on her big day.

She wore a simple round stud earring and matching bracelet while holding her custom-made bridal fan for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Nyamekye looks terrific in A-Line wedding gown

Ghanaian bride Nyamekye wore another design by Pistis Ghana for her white wedding. She looked aterrificin the short-sleeve lace gown and a simple ponytail hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Nyamkye's hairstyle for her traditional wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

