Ghanaian Bride Sets Wedding Hair Trend As She Rocks 90s-Inspired Turn-Up Blunt Cut For Her Wedding
- Ghanaian bride Nyamekye Nkansah has brought back the 90s-themed hairstyle on her wedding day
- The gorgeous bride, who is a lawyer, married a famous young lawyer, Stephen Obiri Yeboah, in a plush ceremony
- Some social media users have commented on their blissful ceremony and wedding wardrobe
Ghanaian barrister Nyamekye Nkansah has introduced a new wedding hairstyle with her stunning hairdo for her traditional wedding over the weekend.
The melanin bride wore a stylish spaghetti strap kente gown with off-shoulder sleeves with unique beading detailing for her traditional wedding.
Ghanaian bride Nyamekye challenged herself to look extraordinary on her wedding day as she opted for a nineties-themed hairstyle on her big day.
She wore a simple round stud earring and matching bracelet while holding her custom-made bridal fan for the photoshoot.
Ghanaian bride Nyamekye looks terrific in A-Line wedding gown
Ghanaian bride Nyamekye wore another design by Pistis Ghana for her white wedding. She looked aterrificin the short-sleeve lace gown and a simple ponytail hairstyle.
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Nyamkye's hairstyle for her traditional wedding
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Strandsghana stated:
We kept it clean and sophisticated for our gorgeous barrister!.This is just perfect .Thank you for such a wonderful travel experience ❤️
handylove123 stated:
Gorgeous
ay_phuah stated:
Love this!
___madam10house stated:
You did your thing, sis
makeupby_ashley1 stated:
Beautiful
Felidavbeautystore stated:
Tooo good!
mz_aquia stated:
Love this
nutefeworla_gh stated:
Soo beautiful
emeraldmoses63 stated:
Very elegant and beautiful awwww am lost of words
Sedohiag stated:
Elegant indeed … I watch her represent her client in court so eloquently every time. Beauty with brain.
polkadot_bl stated:
Simple and classy! ❤
Ruthieshaircafe stated:
Regal & elegant
