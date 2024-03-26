2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Selorm Stuns In A Breathtaking Kente Gown To Mark Her Birthday
- 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm, looks incredible in a stylish kente gown for her birthday shoot
- The outstanding beauty queen wore a creatively designed outfit that reflected her great personality
- Some past Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants have commented on Selorm's birthday photos on Instagram
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm Magdalene Gadah, is among the few beauty queens celebrating their birthdays in March.
The former Keta Secondary School graduate collaborated with the famous Ghanaian-owned fashion brand, House of Paon, to design a stunning kente gown for her birthday photoshoot.
Selorm looked regal in a glittering corseted kente gown with a coloured strapless kente coat overlay.
She wore an elegant frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended perfectly with her skin tone.
Check out the photos below;
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Selorm looks ethereal in colourful kente
Volta Regional Representative Selorm looked impeccable in a princess as she rocked a beautiful kente wrap and handmade African jewellery set.
She looked gorgeous in heavy makeup while slaying in a stylish headscarf to match her outfit.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Queen Selorm's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
_its_eyramgh stated:
It’s An Aries ♈️ Birthday … Happiest Birthday, my Love , You are Highly Favored and Blessed, Darling… Age with Grace Sweet Soul
Biggracet stated:
Happy birthday, Queen Selorm
edzordzinam_ stated:
My babyyyyyy❤️❤️ Happy Happy Birthday Selorm… God has been GOOD!!
naaayeley_gmb23 stated:
Happy Birthday Yakaggg❤
Asieduaafanyi stated:
Happy Birthday, my Queen
sarfoa_asamoah stated:
Happy birthday, Queen. Long live the Queen❤️
Kobbykyei stated:
Happy birthday
Dromeryda stated:
Beautiful! Happy birthday dearest❤️❤️
titiaka_gmb23 stated:
Happy birthday, Seysey
Afrikenbynana stated:
Happy happy birthday
