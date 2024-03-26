2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm, looks incredible in a stylish kente gown for her birthday shoot

The outstanding beauty queen wore a creatively designed outfit that reflected her great personality

Some past Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants have commented on Selorm's birthday photos on Instagram

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm Magdalene Gadah, is among the few beauty queens celebrating their birthdays in March.

The former Keta Secondary School graduate collaborated with the famous Ghanaian-owned fashion brand, House of Paon, to design a stunning kente gown for her birthday photoshoot.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Selorm slays in African print dresses. Photo credit: @queenselorm_gmb23.

Source: Instagram

Selorm looked regal in a glittering corseted kente gown with a coloured strapless kente coat overlay.

She wore an elegant frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended perfectly with her skin tone.

Check out the photos below;

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Selorm looks ethereal in colourful kente

Volta Regional Representative Selorm looked impeccable in a princess as she rocked a beautiful kente wrap and handmade African jewellery set.

She looked gorgeous in heavy makeup while slaying in a stylish headscarf to match her outfit.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Queen Selorm's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_its_eyramgh stated:

It’s An Aries ♈️ Birthday … Happiest Birthday, my Love , You are Highly Favored and Blessed, Darling… Age with Grace Sweet Soul

Biggracet stated:

Happy birthday, Queen Selorm

edzordzinam_ stated:

My babyyyyyy❤️❤️ Happy Happy Birthday Selorm… God has been GOOD!!

naaayeley_gmb23 stated:

Happy Birthday Yakaggg❤

Asieduaafanyi stated:

Happy Birthday, my Queen

sarfoa_asamoah stated:

Happy birthday, Queen. Long live the Queen❤️

Kobbykyei stated:

Happy birthday

Dromeryda stated:

Beautiful! Happy birthday dearest❤️❤️

titiaka_gmb23 stated:

Happy birthday, Seysey

Afrikenbynana stated:

Happy happy birthday

Volta Region's Selorm Gafah Wins 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful, Nurah And Others Congratulate Her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selorm Magdalene Gafah, who was crowned Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen on October 8, 2023.

The first runner-up was Naa Ayeley, Kwartemaa in second place, Nurah in third place and Aduanige in fourth place.

Some social media users have reacted after Selorm was crowned the winner of the prestigious pageant.

Source: YEN.com.gh