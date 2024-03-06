2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Queen Selorm, and her runner-ups are trending with their beautiful gowns on Independence Day

The beauty queens looked exquisite in colourful gowns and matching gele styles to complete their look

Some social media users have commented on the photos while admiring their beauty and makeup look

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestants Selorm from the Volta Region, Naa Ayeley from the Greater Accra Region and Kwartemaa from the Bono are trending with stunning Independence Day photos.

GMB contestants Selorm, Naa Ayeley, and Kwartemaa wore beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

Selorm Madgelene Gadah, the 2023 Ghana's Most pageant winner, looked ravishing in a yellow corseted gown with ruffled sleeves.

The gorgeous beauty queen wore a giant yellow gele while slaying in beautiful earrings for the photoshoot. She wore yellow acrylic nails and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 1st runner-up Naa Ayeley rocks a red figure-hugging gown

University of Ghana graduate Naa Ayeley dazzled in a stylish red gown designed with fur that she matched with a glittering gele for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Bono Region's Kwartemaa looks stunning in a green criss-cross gown

The ever-gorgeous Kwartemaa from the Bono Region looked classy in a fashionable gown and a beautiful gele for the Independence Day photo shoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on the viral Independence Day photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Roundheartrenee stated:

The tuiters in Kwatema's voice .....anaa meyale

helen_verc_fynn stated:

Where is our black star pls... Looking gorgeous ladies

frimpong7483 stated:

See confident in Kwartemaa, Eii no size oooo,still naa Queen kwa kwa for a reason wate.

ms_decu stated:

Where is the black

millicentokine.3762 stated:

Naa the most beautiful

acheaw__kumi stated:

Kwartemaa❤️❤️

Aswardharuna stated:

Naa Ayeleeeeee in @cookieteegh voice Girl looking splendid

Yvetteakorkora stated:

beautiful Queen Selorm

faith_jollieefy stated:

This is beautiful ❤️

ginabhaby.39 stated:

Queen selorm❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh