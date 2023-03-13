Ghanaian melanin bride and younger sister of Anita Sefa Boakye has caused a stir with her wedding dresses.

Ghanaian medical doctor Suzzy Sefa Boakye wore different customised dresses by top Ghanaian fashion designers

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musicians, including Piesie Esther and Diana Asamoah, performed at the lovely event

Ghanaian bride Dr Suzzy Abena Sefa Boakye and her gorgeous famed sister, Anita Sefa Boakye, have been trending with their elegant ensembles for the viral wedding in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The medical doctor chose top Ghanaian fashion designers to create her bespoke wedding dresses which she styled with expensive shoes.

Ghanaian bride Dr Suzzy looks stunning in a sleeveless kente gown

The beautiful bride Dr Suzzy wore a corseted customised kente gown for her traditional wedding over the weekend. The young bride looked elegant in her frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup, smiling graciously for the cameras.

Ghanaian bride Dr Suzzy looks ravishing in an off-shoulder white gown

The happy bride glowed in an off-shoulder white dress with a long train embellished with 3d flowers and leafy details.

The unique features of the ball gown include side ruffles, gemstones and pearls. Dr Suzzy Sefa Boakye wore a shiny headpiece that matched the expensive customised dress.

Ghanaian bride Dr Suzzy looks ravishing in a pink dress

The gorgeous Ghanaian medical doctor Suzzy Sefa Boakye was seen slaying in a pink halterneck beaded gown for the reception party after the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Dr Suzzy shows skin in a white fringe dress

Ghanaian bride, Dr Suzzy couldn't hide her excitement when she saw award-winning musician Akwaboah at her lavish wedding.

She looked radiant in a white backless short dress, showing off her impressive dance moves.

