Congolese bride Grace Tshibaie has set a new wedding dress trend with her gown that was crafted to perfection

The beautiful bride looked breathtaking in flawless bridal makeup and hairstyle by a top Ghanaian makeup artist and hairstylist

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's viral wedding videos on Instagram

Congolese bride Grace Tshibaie is trending in Ghana after working with top Ghanaian wedding vendors for her destination wedding in Accra.

The fair-skinned bride chose male fashion designer Godwin Armah, the chief executive officer of Shapes By Nelson, to design all her wedding ensembles.

Congolese bride Grace and her husband Thompson look perfect together. Photo credit: @sproutaffair.

Congolese bride slays in a halter neck dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot

The gorgeous bride wore a halter neck deep-plunge neckline dress for her pre-wedding shoot. She styled her look with round gold earrings while flaunting her expensive rings.

The handsome groom looked dapper in a white short-sleeve shirt and shorts paired with sneakers.

Check out the photos below;

Congolese bride Grace looks alluring in a beaded white gown for her wedding

The glowing bride wore an exquisitely smashing strapless mermaid gown that explored structure, corsetry, and silk ruching with a volume detachable over a skirt embellished with the finest crystals, pearls and rhinestones.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on the Congolese bride Grace's wedding outfit and makeup

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

