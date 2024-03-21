Ghanaian Twin Bride Looks Ravishing In A Strapless Pink Kente Gown As She Marries A Nigerian Man
- Ghanaian bride Renel made such a gorgeous bride as she married the love of her life in a plush event
- The Nigerian groom was overly excited as he arrived at the traditional wedding venue to ask for the bride's hand in marriage
- Some social media users have commented on the lovely couple's wedding videos trending on Instagram
Ghanaian twin bride who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has mesmerised some social media users with her beauty.
The beautiful bride with a voluptuous figure wore a strapless kente gown designed by Sadia Sanusi for her private wedding.
Ghanaian bride Renel looked exquisite in the floor-sweeping gown with a unique beading design in the shape of flowers that matched her earrings.
The fair-skinned bride opted for a triple bow ponytail hairstyle for her bridal styling while smiling graciously for the cameras.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Renel slays in a thigh-high dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot
Ghanaian bride Renel couldn't stop smiling as she dazzled in a strapless corseted dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot.
The handsome groom wore a stylish agbada with unique embroidery and a matching Mobutu hat while styling his look with black sunglasses.
Check out the photos below;
Nigerian groom Solomon looks dapper in a white ensemble for the traditional wedding
The handsome groom showed off impressive dance moves at the traditional wedding in the presence of the families and invited guests.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Renel's stunning kente gown for her wedding
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
shetouchtrends_ stated:
Stunning
Oppongagyeisandra stated:
Eiiiiiiiisaadia u are sewing all to them owhat are u goin to sew for us
Leeyaskitchen stated:
Now I want pink Kente
its_jazmineinrealife stated:
This is beautiful
lush_fabrics stated:
Too beautiful
Hairgurustudio stated:
Whoosh
Facemechanicgh stated:
So pretty
Laladuchess stated:
Absolutely beautiful
Ohemaaglobal stated:
Classy ❤❤
an_v_saint stated:
Beautiful ❤
Julianserwa stated:
Goosebumps
rrennys_collections stated:
The best in the game ❤
Eminentallure stated:
I’m speechless! Absolutely stunning
