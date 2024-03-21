Ghanaian bride Renel made such a gorgeous bride as she married the love of her life in a plush event

The Nigerian groom was overly excited as he arrived at the traditional wedding venue to ask for the bride's hand in marriage

Some social media users have commented on the lovely couple's wedding videos trending on Instagram

Ghanaian twin bride who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has mesmerised some social media users with her beauty.

The beautiful bride with a voluptuous figure wore a strapless kente gown designed by Sadia Sanusi for her private wedding.

Ghanaian bride Renel and her husband Solomon look stunning together. Photo credit: @sheboss

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Renel looked exquisite in the floor-sweeping gown with a unique beading design in the shape of flowers that matched her earrings.

The fair-skinned bride opted for a triple bow ponytail hairstyle for her bridal styling while smiling graciously for the cameras.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Renel slays in a thigh-high dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian bride Renel couldn't stop smiling as she dazzled in a strapless corseted dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

The handsome groom wore a stylish agbada with unique embroidery and a matching Mobutu hat while styling his look with black sunglasses.

Check out the photos below;

Nigerian groom Solomon looks dapper in a white ensemble for the traditional wedding

The handsome groom showed off impressive dance moves at the traditional wedding in the presence of the families and invited guests.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Renel's stunning kente gown for her wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ghanaian Bride Causes A Stir As She Rocks Her Own Short-Coloured Hair For Her Traditional Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Afua, who has shown that having an elaborate frontal hairstyle on your wedding day is unimportant.

For her reception, the stunning bride wore a distinctive garment by male fashion designer Kenneth Tetteh, looking extravagant.

Several social media users have praised the bride's flawless dancing skills and simplicity.

Source: YEN.com.gh