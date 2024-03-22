Ghanaian bride Randa made such a beautiful bride as she rocked the perfect fit mustard kente gown for her wedding

The slim and gorgeous bride dressed decently for her private wedding with only close family and friends in attendance

Some social media users have commented on the bride's wedding ensembles and hairstyles trending on Instagram

Ghanaian bride Randa is one of the few women who wore two corseted kente gowns for her wedding ceremonies in March.

The elegant gowns were designed for her wedding by two famous male fashion designers, Godwin Armah, founder of Shapes By Nelson, and Ernest Opoku Atta of Hagyams.

Ghanaian bride Randa and Ken look perfect together. Photo credit: @shapes_by_nelson.

Ghanaian bride Randa slays in a mustard kente gown for her traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride Randa looked classy in a criss-cross kente gown accentuating her curves as she posed for the video shoot.

She wore an elegant loose waves hairstyle and perfect bridal makeup for her wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Randa dazzles in a pink kente gown

Ghanaian bride with an infectious smile, Randa, looked impeccable in a pink spaghetti strap kente gown for her wedding reception.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Randa rocks a classy African print bridal robe

Ghanaian bride Randa left nothing to the imagination as she slipped on a corseted bridal robe designed with African print sleeves.

Watch the video below;

