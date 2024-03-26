John Dumelo's Wife Slays In A Stylish Maxi Dress As She Gives A Talk At Ayawaso West Women's Wing
- Gifty Mawunya Nkronu, the beautiful wife of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, is trending on Instagram with her classy outfit
- The beautiful lawyer wore a Ghanaian-made outfit to address some women at the Ayawaso West Constituency
- Some social media users have complimented Gifty Dumelo for always covering yourself with her outfit choices
Ghanaian female lawyer Gifty Dumelo stepped out in style as she gave a talk at the summit and inauguration of the NDC women’s wing working committee Ayawaso West constituency.
The intelligent wife of famous Ghanaian actor John Dumelo dressed decently in a three-quarter sleeve maxi dress.
The mother-of-two wore an expensive frontal hairstyle that she covered with a black turban to match her dress.
Gifty Dumelo accessorised her look with unique earrings, a bracelet and a pricey wristwatch to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
John Dumelo's wife looks fabulous in a white dress
The gorgeous wife of the tall and handsome politician John Dumelo looked ethereal in a white spaghetti strap dress as she spent time with her beautiful daughter.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Gifty Dumelo's gorgeous outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
teacherblessing_official stated:
Lovely
nkansah7898 stated:
First Lady b3fata wo paaaaa♥️
baeta_elorm stated:
Beautiful. She sure does look like a First Lady. May you and your household keep excelling ❤
piesie_bae stated:
I have watched the fourth slide saaa . You look beautiful, Esq
impeccable_sena stated:
Awwww, my astute and classy sister
the_looks_by_manokuo stated:
Beauty with brain
sharon_de_boss stated:
You are Beautiful
Caramelclara stated:
Looking beautiful as always
kemacad_event stated:
She is so beautiful and adorable ❤
janathafsa6 stated:
My lady.. lots of love from Tanzania
joyce_mamaga stated:
Daavi❤️
miss_akua.esq stated:
If beauty, class and intelligence were a person
miss_akua.esq stated:
well done, baby girl ❤
selassie_ibrahim stated:
My beautiful and intelligent lil ais❤️❤️
