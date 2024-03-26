Gifty Mawunya Nkronu, the beautiful wife of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, is trending on Instagram with her classy outfit

The beautiful lawyer wore a Ghanaian-made outfit to address some women at the Ayawaso West Constituency

Some social media users have complimented Gifty Dumelo for always covering yourself with her outfit choices

Ghanaian female lawyer Gifty Dumelo stepped out in style as she gave a talk at the summit and inauguration of the NDC women’s wing working committee Ayawaso West constituency.

The intelligent wife of famous Ghanaian actor John Dumelo dressed decently in a three-quarter sleeve maxi dress.

John Dumelo's wife slays in designer outfits. Photo credit: @missgeeonly.

The mother-of-two wore an expensive frontal hairstyle that she covered with a black turban to match her dress.

Gifty Dumelo accessorised her look with unique earrings, a bracelet and a pricey wristwatch to complete her look.

John Dumelo's wife looks fabulous in a white dress

The gorgeous wife of the tall and handsome politician John Dumelo looked ethereal in a white spaghetti strap dress as she spent time with her beautiful daughter.

Some social media users have commented on Gifty Dumelo's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

teacherblessing_official stated:

Lovely

nkansah7898 stated:

First Lady b3fata wo paaaaa♥️

baeta_elorm stated:

Beautiful. She sure does look like a First Lady. May you and your household keep excelling ❤

piesie_bae stated:

I have watched the fourth slide saaa . You look beautiful, Esq

impeccable_sena stated:

Awwww, my astute and classy sister

the_looks_by_manokuo stated:

Beauty with brain

sharon_de_boss stated:

You are Beautiful

Caramelclara stated:

Looking beautiful as always

kemacad_event stated:

She is so beautiful and adorable ❤

janathafsa6 stated:

My lady.. lots of love from Tanzania

joyce_mamaga stated:

Daavi❤️

miss_akua.esq stated:

If beauty, class and intelligence were a person

miss_akua.esq stated:

well done, baby girl ❤

selassie_ibrahim stated:

My beautiful and intelligent lil ais❤️❤️

John Dumelo's Wife Flaunts Smooth Skin In Elegant Corseted Kente Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Mawunya Nkronu's breathtaking new video that has gone viral online.

The fashion influencer was spotted in a beautiful kente dress and stunning hairstyle. The celebrity mother accessorised her look with a stylish turban.

