Ghanaian TV host Delay looked fabulous in a form-fitting dress while posing in front of a giant sliding door

The 41-year-old caught the attention of some social media users with her gorgeous outfit and hairstyle

Some of Delay's male followers on Instagram complimented her for always meeting their expectations with her looks

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has given onlookers an amazing sight as she shakes her backside in a lovely video.

The award-winning TV host looked classy in a sleeveless denim dress, accentuating her curves as she tried to adjust her underwear.

Ghanaian TV host Delay slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Source: Instagram

Delay wore a side-parted coloured straight hairstyle that made her glow as she smiled for the cameras. She accessorised with gold earrings, a bracelet and fashionable rings.

The hardworking chief executive officer of Delay Foods completed her look with white pointed shoes with embellishments.

Watch the video below:

Delay slays in a corseted Kente dress

41-year-old producer of Kasa No Ye More show Delay showed off her cleavage as she rocked a mermaid-inspired African print dress.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on Delay's gorgeous denim dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Iambroquophifhancy stated:

Ghana Finest❤️

Jpamoah stated:

Independent Delayrism!

Akuaboahemaaboate stated:

Ooow I looooove

queen_lio26 stated:

My love sis❤️❤️⭐️⭐️

adwoa_afriyie stated:

Nice dress.. 3y3 me f3

Figobingo stated:

Bosses BosssssssDelay baako p3

ntifoah_ stated:

I just love how Delay captions his post

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Delaaaaaaaay

Iamyoungmama stated:

Sikafuturo ❤️❤️❤️

royyal_bllush stated:

Beautiful

iam_bediako stated:

Everything is standard, like Delay Foods

pretty_muneera stated:

Miss Independent ❤️

Jonathatwum stated:

You are stunning

fayelocal_bar stated:

Mama de mama

ruthsimmons8563 stated:

3y3 f33

Ohemaablizzy stated:

One man thousand ❤️❤️

Ellietsunu stated:

She's so beautiful ❤️❤️

Annie_the_gem stated:

❤❤❤ she is so beautiful ❤❤

