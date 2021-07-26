John Dumelo's wife, Gifty, has released a new beautiful photo on social media

The photo has Gifty showing off her no-makeup look as she stepped up with her son

Gifty's photo was taken in Canada, where the mother and son are currently located

John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya (nee Nkornu), has shown off her real beauty with her latest photos on social media.

The new photos have the actress' wife stepping with her natural face without any makeup.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mrs Dumelo is seen wearing a white mini dress with bangles and earrings to match.

John Dumelo's wife is flaunting her beauty Photo source: @missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

She rocked a pair of sunglasses in style as she gave off a beautiful smile as she held her hair with her left.

Just to her right side was her son, John Jnr, who held the mother's right hand and also smiled for the camera.

Captioning the photo, Mrs Dumelo described her son as her handbag while wish her followers a fruitful week. She indicated with a hashtag that she was wearing no makeup.

"My handbag @johnd_jnr ...we wish you a fruitful week .... #nomakeup," she said.

From the location tag on the post, Mrs Dumelo and John Jnr are currently in Canada, in the city of Montreal to be precise.

