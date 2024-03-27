Ghanaian bride Ama, who attends the church of Pentecost, made a lovely bride as she rocked a stylish beaded kente for her wedding

The plus-size bride's most talked about makeup look was perfectly done by a famous male makeup artist

Some social media users have commented on the charming bride's opulent wedding photos and videos

Plus-size Ghanaian bride Ama beat the imagination of wedding guests with her breathtaking wedding outfit.

The beautiful bride wore a custom-made beaded gown by Snip House, a fashion brand owned by a lovely Ghanaian couple, Mr and Mrs Boakye.

Ghanaian bride Ama and her husband, Dr Ato, look stunning together. Photo credit: @vestir_gh

Source: UGC

Ghanaian bride Ama looked magnificent in the off-shoulder kente gown with elegant beaded straps and a unique embroidery design.

She looked alluring in a simple frontal ponytail hairstyle and glowing makeup with glossy lipstick for the traditional wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride looks impeccable in a white ruched gown for her church wedding

Ghanaian bride Ama walked down the aisle in a classy white dress with a simple design for her white wedding. She maintained her ponytail hairstyle but chose heavy makeup to match her look.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Ama's wedding outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

debbie_fremah stated:

❤️❤️wow, this is beautiful

unyce_pain stated:

that’s my girllllllll

cool_cake_xx stated:

what a bride

Ninasowah stated:

All I see is pure joy

Storytimebydrd stated:

my cousin looks gorgeous!

estyhadassah_ stated:

Beautiful ❤

katakyie_herbert_obeng stated:

AMA ❤

Nancy Nancy stated:

yassss bride!!!!!! So beautiful

kwa._dwo stated:

Dondooo

trulytrina_glitz stated:

She’s gorgeous

Aakubii stated:

the most beautiful bride ever

Cantarelladonkor stated:

Beautiful outfit ❤

angela_amabruce stated:

My name sake AMA

Plus-Size Ghanaian Bride Rocks Glittering Ruffled Off-Shoulder Corseted Kente Gown For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian real estate agent Anthony and his stunning spouse Jane, who looked wonderful together at their opulent wedding.

During the multi-day event, the plus-size bride with impeccable fashion sense didn't stop smiling and dancing.

Some individuals have commented on the viral social media images and videos trending online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh