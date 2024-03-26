Ghanaian TV presenter Ms Nancy has received positive feedback and best wishes after posting her birthday photos online

The published author wore two custom-made African print dresses to celebrate Ghana Month for her birthday shoot

The chief executive officer of Ghana's leading lingerie shop, Madame Juliet Gyamfi, has commented on her post

Ghanaian media personality Nancy Adobea, popularly called Ms Nancy, shares the same birthday day with famous Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri.

The former host of Ghana's high-rated relationship talk show wore a beautiful African print outfit to celebrate her birthday.

TV3 presenter Ms Nancy smiles beautifully as she rocks stunning dresses. Photo credit: @msnancy_ms

The stylish Style Coach looked flamboyant in long-coloured braids, perfect makeup, well-defined brows, and bold red lipstick.

Ms Nancy wore designer high heels matching her jewellery set and earrings. In another slide, she wore an off-shoulder African print dress while flaunting her backside.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the CEO of Ghana's top lingerie shop, Madame Juliet Gyamfi, praised Ms Nancy for always sharing style tips with the youth.

Ms Nancy is one of the few publish authors and style coaches in Ghana who loves to share her knowledge with the world.

Recently, she made a post about choosing the right colour of underwear the hot for comfortability at work and also make one feel confident beneath in public.

The team wishes her a happy birthday and more blessings.

Check out the photos below;

TV3 presenter Ms Nancy looks superb in a strapless dress

The host of Confessions on TV3, Ms Nancy, looked terrific in a brown strapless dress and summer hat while hanging out with her friends.

The outspoken TV3 presenter modelled in elegant shoes matching her set of earrings.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Ms Nancy's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Yazzisangari stated:

Happy birthday Miss Nancy

Improphetmonnie stated:

@msnancy_sc grace be multiplied unto youHBD

maame_osei_tutu stated:

I have same birthday...Happy birthday msnancy, Gid bless us❤️❤️❤️

reginavanhelvert_ stated:

My miss Nancy ❤ happy birthday mama. Love you

Roselynlamptey stated:

Happy birthday darling.

officialsikaosei stated:

Happy Happy Birthday Miss Nancy ❤❤❤

Pastoralbertofori stated:

Happy birthday woman of God

don_adwoas stated:

Happy birthday Msnancy. God bless you stay bless. And I love you ❤️

yhaa_jay stated:

Happy birthday Ms Nancy, this year will be glorious and full of pleasant surprises❤️. Much love.

Flavaflavswife stated:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤❤❤❤

