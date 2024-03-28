Emelia Brobbey: Ghanaian Actress Slays In A Black Mini Skirt And GH¢1,300 Ralph Lauren Boots
- Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey is living a luxurious lifestyle in the US as she rocks expensive outfits
- The serial entrepreneur was photographed wearing classy designer leather zipper boots
- Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's outfit and neatly braided hairstyle
Ghanaian actress based in the United States of America, Emelia Brobbey, has wowed her fans with her stunning outfit.
The host of Okukuseku's The Talk Show looked classy. She wore a black jacket with stylish gold buttons that she paired with a short, form-fitting skirt.
Emelia Brobbey wore a smoking hot designer stocking beneath while slaying elegant Ralph Lauren leather zipper boots.
The talented Kumawood actress styled her look with black sunglasses, a gold necklace, and her beautiful African braids hairstyle.
Check out the photos below;
Emelia Brobbey looks fabulous in a two-piece outfit
Emelia Brobbery stepped out, rocking a black sweatshirt with love designs and black tracksuit pants.
She wore white designer sneakers while flaunting her red Christian Dior bag for the photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's new outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Plus-size Ghanaian bride looks incredible in a beaded kente gown with embroidery for her lavish wedding
Emelia Brobbey Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Green Bouclé Blazer Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emelia Brobbey making waves online after revealing her cleavage in a beautiful video.
The articulate TV host celebrated her birthday before going out in style. Social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's recent trending Instagram photographs.
Source: YEN.com.gh