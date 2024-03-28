Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey is living a luxurious lifestyle in the US as she rocks expensive outfits

Ghanaian actress based in the United States of America, Emelia Brobbey, has wowed her fans with her stunning outfit.

The host of Okukuseku's The Talk Show looked classy. She wore a black jacket with stylish gold buttons that she paired with a short, form-fitting skirt.

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey looks stunning in gorgeous outfits. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

Source: Instagram

Emelia Brobbey wore a smoking hot designer stocking beneath while slaying elegant Ralph Lauren leather zipper boots.

The talented Kumawood actress styled her look with black sunglasses, a gold necklace, and her beautiful African braids hairstyle.

Check out the photos below;

Emelia Brobbey looks fabulous in a two-piece outfit

Emelia Brobbery stepped out, rocking a black sweatshirt with love designs and black tracksuit pants.

She wore white designer sneakers while flaunting her red Christian Dior bag for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's new outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

