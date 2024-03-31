2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner, Tung-Teiya Dahamani, has become a top model as she continues to slay in elegant outfits

The intelligent and beautiful daughter of a member of parliament graced a private wedding in a classy dress

Past Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants and some of her followers have commented on her classy look

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Tung-Teiya Dahamani, popularly called Teiya, was the centre of attention at a plush wedding over the weekend.

The beauty queen looked breathtaking in a purple corseted dress with creative beaded floral designs to support the adorable couple.

2022 GMB winner Teiya looks elegant in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @queenteiya_gmb22

Source: Instagram

Queen Teiya wore flawless makeup with perfectly drawn eyebrows, contouring and glossy lips to enhance her look.

She accessorised her look with an expensive necklace and bracelets while rocking a giant floral-inspired fascinator to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Teiya, slays in a purple dress

For her photoshoot, Ghanaian style influencer Queen Teiya looked gorgeous in a decent long-sleeve flared dress and voluminous curly hairstyle.

The former Queen Of The North winner showed off her black designer bag while accessorising her look with expensive pearls.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on 2022 GMB winner Teiya's wedding guest outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

theshadow9845 stated:

Hello Queenie

sophie_rhesa stated:

Screaming beauty Color looks good on you @queenteiya_gmb22

nanakwame2417 stated:

True African beauty

Rafikhankum stated:

Caption ❣️

Yhaarrichomme stated:

So beautiful

1queensedinam stated:

la reine, Teiya

Salimainusah stated:

Beautiful queen ❤️❤️

dija_baldeh stated:

Never disappoint

_beautycentergh stated:

Ever beautiful

britishqueen_official stated:

So pretty

Akorfashine stated:

The day someone will be getting married erh, we no go hear word. Everything is giving ❤️

Aseyegolddesigns stated:

You look absolutely stunning!

Shatanilynn stated:

Looking fabulous, Queen!!

Faridanoi stated:

u look beautiful screen goddess mansyte

