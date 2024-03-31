2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Teiya Steals The Spotlight At A Wedding With Her Stylish Dress
- 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner, Tung-Teiya Dahamani, has become a top model as she continues to slay in elegant outfits
- The intelligent and beautiful daughter of a member of parliament graced a private wedding in a classy dress
- Past Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants and some of her followers have commented on her classy look
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Tung-Teiya Dahamani, popularly called Teiya, was the centre of attention at a plush wedding over the weekend.
The beauty queen looked breathtaking in a purple corseted dress with creative beaded floral designs to support the adorable couple.
Queen Teiya wore flawless makeup with perfectly drawn eyebrows, contouring and glossy lips to enhance her look.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Plus-size Ghanaian bride looks incredible in a beaded kente gown with embroidery for her lavish wedding
She accessorised her look with an expensive necklace and bracelets while rocking a giant floral-inspired fascinator to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Teiya, slays in a purple dress
For her photoshoot, Ghanaian style influencer Queen Teiya looked gorgeous in a decent long-sleeve flared dress and voluminous curly hairstyle.
The former Queen Of The North winner showed off her black designer bag while accessorising her look with expensive pearls.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on 2022 GMB winner Teiya's wedding guest outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
theshadow9845 stated:
Hello Queenie
sophie_rhesa stated:
Screaming beauty Color looks good on you @queenteiya_gmb22
nanakwame2417 stated:
True African beauty
Rafikhankum stated:
Caption ❣️
Rafikhankum stated:
Caption ❣️
Yhaarrichomme stated:
So beautiful
1queensedinam stated:
la reine, Teiya
Salimainusah stated:
Beautiful queen ❤️❤️
dija_baldeh stated:
Never disappoint
_beautycentergh stated:
Ever beautiful
britishqueen_official stated:
So pretty
Akorfashine stated:
The day someone will be getting married erh, we no go hear word. Everything is giving ❤️
Aseyegolddesigns stated:
You look absolutely stunning!
Shatanilynn stated:
Looking fabulous, Queen!!
Faridanoi stated:
u look beautiful screen goddess mansyte
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Tung-Teiya Dahamani Celebrates Birthday With Beautiful African Print Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tung-Teiya Dahamani, the beauty queen and style influencer from Ghana who celebrated her birthday on November 18, 2022.
The lovely northern woman gives her fans primary style goals with trending Instagram posts.
The intelligent University of Development Studies alums is the daughter of a Ghanaian politician, Mr. Alhassan Dahamani
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh