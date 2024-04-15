Ghanaian female dancer Afronita has wowed her fans with her stunning kente gown at the launch of her dance academy

The young style influencer looked elegant in a custom-made dress and hairstyle at the well-organised event

Some social media users have commented on Afronita's choice of outfit at the star-studded program

Ghanaian female dancer Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, popularly called Afronita, has caused a stir after ditching her regular two-piece outfit to slay in a stunning kente for the launch of her Afrostar Kids academy.

The University of Ghana student looked breathtaking in a corseted kente gown with unique beading detailing to the star-studded event.

Afronita rocks a beautiful kente gown. Photo credit: @zionfelix.

Afronita wore an expensive frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended perfectly with her skin tone.

She accessorised her look with simple stud earrings to match the design in her glamorous kente gown.

Afronita rocks a customised tee shirt and denim jeans

While addressing the audience, Afronita was spotted in a customised Afrostar Kids Academy tee shirt and denim jeans.

Some social media users have commented on Afronita's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

teacherblessing_official stated:

Awwwwn ❤❤❤ all the best darling

abynpezz stated:

Please oooo,, why do public figures always walk with guards? Somebody pls educate me.

kakra_bikkai stated:

At first glance, i thought it was Berla Mundi

evangelineotu6 stated:

She somehow looks like Maame Serwaa

tokyo.wire stated:

20 years what do you mean

gordenofficial stated:

DWP couldn't go support her

mrschrisdavies stated:

She’s so beautiful and intelligent

_shaker6 stated:

At her age look at what she is doing for herself so intelligent ❤️

fafali.sap stated:

I must confess she look gud

yesutor stated:

What make-up can do

priscillaafua5 stated:

Dream come true ❤️❤️❤️

officialldelta stated:

STARGYAL!!!

niidistinction stated:

Big ups to @dancegodlloyd @samini_dagaati legendary Adjetey Sowah for the support

Asantenanaadwoaohenewaa stated:

We’re wishing you the best girl @afronitaaa

