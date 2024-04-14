Ghanaian lawyer and businessman Kennedy Osei is celebrating his wife as she turns a year older today, April 14, 2024

The eldest son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite posted gorgeous photos of his wife in classy outfits to adore her

The host of the United Showbiz program, MzGee and others have commented on Kennedy Osei's post

Ghanaian lawyer and the son of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite has won over the internet after sending a romantic message to his wife on her birthday.

Kennedy Osei: Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his beautiful wife look stunning together. Photo credit: @kennedyosei.

Source: Instagram

Kennedy Osei Esq, who is also the General Manager of Despite Media, shared beautiful photos of her wife, Tracy Osei, on social media with this heartwarming caption,

Happy Birthday, Queen. Wishing you all the heavenly blessings on this beautiful day.

Your presence fills my heart with joy, and I am grateful for all the happiness you bring into my world.

I will celebrate you today and everyday. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @aprilsveriown God bless you

In the viral photos, the mother-of-twins Tracy Osei looked effortlessly chic in a stunning silver dress for her birthday photoshoot.

The talented fashion designer wore a lustrous black side-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Check out the photos below;

Kennedy Osei and his wife looks stunning together during his graduation

The wealthy heir and his beautiful wife Tracy Osei, look perfect together during his graduation. Tracy Osei wore a long-sleeve corporate outfit and braided hairstyle to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

aprilsveriown stated:

Amen!! Thank you my King ❤❤❤❤

Mskbymatildakudiabor stated:

Happy birthday sweetheart God richly bless yr new age Obaa

seesa360 stated:

Happy Birthday Wifey

abena_ampomah1 stated:

Happy birthday Apirl’s very own❤️

iam_khi.khi stated:

A beautiful lady. God bless her always

josephocansey180 stated:

I declare you and your husband blessed in JESUS CHRIST mighty name. I like Despite's Sons because they are descent, they dress gently and that I love about them. And of course their father himself is a descent and gentlemen all the time in his dressing and I think that is the inspiration for the gentlemen .

Gwinssaladcourt stated:

Happy birthday Ataa Maame..May God bless Your New Age

marigold_ohemaa stated:

Happy birthday ma'am..God bless u❤️

Iammzgee stated:

Happy birthday Mrs! More blessings

Tracy Osei Causes A Stir With Her Stunning Purple Outfit Designed With A Glass Collar And Kinky Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kennedy Osei's wife, who never ceases to astound her admirers with sophisticated fashion choices.

The mother-of-twins wore a two-piece casual and stylish dress for a private outdoor function. Social media users were in awe of Tracy Osei's straightforward, colourful haircut.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh