Roselyn Ngissah: Actress Looks Unrecognisable As She Rocks Glamorous Hairstyle And Flawless Makeup
- Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah looks different in heavy makeup and charming hairstyle for her photoshoot
- Roselyn Ngissah wore a black turtleneck dress that clinched to her body as she posed elegantly for the shoot
- Some famous actresses and style influencers have commented on Roselyn Ngissah's new photos trending on Instagram
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has taken the internet by storm after releasing new breathtaking portraits on Instagram.
The style influencer collaborated with a professional makeup artist and a talented photographer to produce these stunning photos.
Roselyn Ngissah looked charming like never before in a black turtleneck dress and perfectly styled curly frontal hairstyle.
The makeup artist did an amazing job choosing the right foundation and powder to enhance her natural melanin complexion.
Check out the photos below;
Roselyn Ngissah looks fabulous in a colourful maxi dress
Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah looked lovely, as always, in a three-quarter-sleeve maxi dress and with mild makeup while on set.
She wore a blunt-cut hairstyle, a beautiful gold wristwatch, and an engagement ring for her role.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian actress Jessica Larny and other stars have commented on Roselyn Ngissah's trending photoshoot
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Jessicalarny stated:
Loving this new look gbosgbas
Brenlutte stated:
You look The makeup artist deserves more pay
Nikkisamonas stated:
Baby girl
real_vimlady stated:
Hot chocolate
Vicamichaels stated:
Both
No 2...is warm...No 1 is Saucy...mayb u shd do a poll it would help determine
Theanitaerskine stated:
BEYYYYYYOUUUUTIFULLL!
Toosweetannangh stated:
Rozay!!!!
Lydiaforson stated:
Naaa, this picture is hot! And the makeup too
ceccytwummusic stated:
Both, but the first slide the attitude you look so amazing ❤️❤️❤️
dannyerskine1 stated:
The second photo. You look stunning ❤️❤️❤️
adwoa_claudia stated:
My babyyyyyy @tinadjbeauty
Roselyn Ngissah: Ghanaian Actress Looks Spectacular In An Off-Shoulder Gown On Her Birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Roselyn Ngissah, who shared another stunning image of herself dressed nicely to celebrate her birthday.
The A-lister actress looked flamboyant in a custom-made dress for her birthday photoshoot. Some Ghanaian stars have commented on Roselyn Ngissah's Instagram birthday photo.
