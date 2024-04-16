Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei has joined the list of fashionistas making iconic statements with expensive pearly jewellery

The KNUST graduate wore a stylish black dress, highlighting her famous curves for her photoshoot

Some media users commented on Felicia Osei's beautiful hairstyle and hair accessory

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei is gradually inking her name in the history books as one of the youngest style influencers in Ghana.

The radio and television presenter has some boutique owners, who are ready to give her some of their new collections to model, on speed dial.

Felicia Osei slays in a black dress. Photo credit: @osei_felicia.

Source: Instagram

In her latest Instagram post, the content creator, who has a voluptuous figure, looks fabulous in a long black strapless dress for her photoshoot.

Felicia Osei looked charming in a ponytail hairstyle with a beautiful hair accessory matching her pearly jewellery set.

She completed her look with black hand gloves while modelling in an elegant pair of heels.

Check out the photo below:

Felicia Osei rocks a two-piece outfit

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei looked stunning in a long-sleeve top with white buttons and matching pants to work. She wore a side-parted frontal hairstyle and mild makeup with red lipstick.

Check out the photos below:

United Showbiz host MzGee and others commented on Felicia Osei's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Iammzgee stated:

Sweetie pie ❤

Wesleykessegh stated:

Eeeiiish

take_off_gh stated:

Wo y3 fine lady but takashi no dccso

chef_yusif_gh stated:

Girls prefect❤️❤️

mr_styles_007_ stated:

Hwan ba nie, mama mia...BELLA

sandra_naa_dromo stated:

Your contagious smiles… it makes you more beautiful tbh.

avlens_photography stated:

❤️ Ohemaa borkɔɔ

kwadwontow1 stated:

AKWASI WIFE

Nanaadanse stated:

Beautiful Felicia

ns3ms3m stated:

Forever grateful ❤my sunshine ☀️

Realjhib's profile picture stated:

Mi d)fo pa ❤️

stephenkwarteng100 stated:

Front and back nie

Baabafrimpong stated:

You’re beautiful ❤

Felicia Osei Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In Purple Bodycon Dress And Bob Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, who went viral with her amazing ensemble while dancing to Medikal's latest song.

The well-known TikToker enhanced her curves in a bodycon and black stilettos in the stunning music video.

Social media users commented on Felicia Osei's exquisite appearance and flawless dancing techniques.

Source: YEN.com.gh