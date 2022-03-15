Actress Roselyn Ngissah has flaunted a new hairstyle after she shaved off all his hair due to a role in a movie

The actress was seen showing off the new 'cut' on social media when she made a post about it for all to see

Roselyn Ngissah has starred in many Ghanaian and Nigerian movies and has been recognised around the African continent due to her matchless acting talent

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has surprised many of her fans and followers on social media with a new photo showing off an unexpected hairstyle.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Roselyn Ngissah was seen on what looked like the set of an upcoming movie.

The actress was seen with clean-shaven hair for the role she was supposed to be playing.

Roselyn Ngissah was wearing a black overall attire as she stood at what was supposed to be a village setting for the project she was working on.

The photo of the actress was posted by award-winning blogger GHKwaku who captioned it:

"Life of an actress… Roselyn Ngissah gets that Sakora look"

Fans of Roselyn Ngissah took react to the photo

Many ardent fans of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photo of her without a single strand of hair on her head.

nicky_daterush made an observation:

"still beautiful"

40k_original was sarcastic with his comment:

"Head way big lyk dat eeii Ntoma kata ade3 so"

fillaboyzdotcom also had this to say:

"The job is the job!"

