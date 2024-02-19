Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown has posted another stunning outfit designed by a top female designer

The Onua Showtime host looked effortlessly stylish in a beautiful jumpsuit and hairstyle

Some social media users have applauded the top style influencer and her team for constantly releasing new styles

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has taken the fashion industry by storm as she slays in a beautiful outfit to host Onua Showtime over the weekend.

The 46-year-old wore a beautiful ensemble designed by female fashion designer Lauren Couture as she invited famous musician Article Wan on the show.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @iamamacbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown looked incredible in a long-sleeve round-neck glittering lace top and black jumpsuit with jumpsuit with side ruffles.

She wore silver earrings, a unique bracelet and a fashionable ring while rocking elegant designer shoes that matched perfectly with her outfit.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown slays in an African print dress

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Nana Ama McBrown looked overly excited in an African print dress as she danced to Nigerian vocal singer-songwriter's hit song, Egwu.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stylish jumpsuit and hairstyle

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Thenutritionistakosua stated:

A lovely woman. We love you, sister Ama ✨…

deborahasiedu381 stated:

Mama, please, I am not deciding for you, but I think you shouldn't have taken off your ring

gloriaosarfo stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️

Laurenhautecouture stated:

Elegance.Poise and Class. A Gorgeous Lauren Woman @iamamamcbrown ❤

ariana_osei stated:

God bless you, my Super Star. My Mom and I love you so muchmay God grant you a long life with good health. I tap into your grace, even if not me. May God bring a Nana Ama Mcbrown into my Family. You are blessed

Edwardaganesh stated:

Mama ❤️❤️❤️

abena_dozey stated:

You're one of my favourite TV Personalities... Continue with your hard work ❤️

desleek_fashion_hub stated:

You are Gorgeous

blackishbridalfans stated:

Mama

Nana Ama McBrown Introduces New Fashion Trend, Slays All-Silver-Chained Gown And Flawless Makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who has raised the bar for style influencers in terms of fashion.

The 46-year-old's elegant ponytail hairstyle and immaculate makeup served as an inspiration to her fans.

Some social media users have praised Nana Ama McBrown for consistently endorsing Ghanaian designers on her platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh