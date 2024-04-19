Ghanaian actress and movie producer Fella Makafui looks happy as she slays in designer outfits for her new photoshoot

Fella Makafui, who has refused to comment about her divorce, made a bold statement with her expensive outfits

Ghanaian actresses Kafui Danku and others have commented on Fella Makafui's latest photos

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks gorgeous in a stylish outfit as she promotes and prepares for the premiere of her latest movie, Resonance.

The young and beautiful ex-wife of award-winning musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, looked lovely in a long-sleeve top and matching form-fitting pants for her photoshoot.

Fella Makafui looks elegant in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui wore a long, curly hairstyle and mild makeup while slaying in dark sunglasses that matched perfectly with her designer bag.

Serwaa Amihere's close friend completed her look with black pointe high heels as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below;

Fella Makafui looks fabulous in a white dress

Fella Makafui flaunted her curves as she slipped on a short-sleeved ruched top and matched flared skirt for her dinner date.

She wore mild makeup and repeated her curly hairstyle while showing off her favourite orange bag.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's new outfit and hairstyle

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Vicamichaels stated:

A young and forward-looking entrepreneur

Sellygalley stated:

Yes, baby ❤️❤️

sackeyama_ stated:

My madam

tinababy_gh stated:

Fine babe ❤️❤️❤️

king_____ly stated:

LOOK AT HERRR

3phya_kookie stated:

Looking good, and ur outfit is fire

Kafuidanku stated:

Yas Mama

sikas_beauty_lounge_23 stated:

Step on us sis ❤️❤️

Kobirana stated:

Girl

caleb_shol_ stated:

Pretty overloaded

Kwabenaosram stated:

❤️❤️ can I marry you

sargeantmilly1 stated:

Hello my sister

magel_bae stated:

Looking good

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

One love❤️❤️❤️❤️

Fella Makafui: Actress Stuns In Sleeveless Brown Lace Short Dress And GH¢14,500 Versace Sandals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui's signature hairstyle to enhance her looks.

In a viral photo, Fella Makafui wore custom-made attire and a blond hairstyle that became the buzz of the town.

Numerous female celebrities have commented on Fella Makafui's figure-hugging ensemble and high-end footwear.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh