Valbabyofvsc, a plus-size lady with the Twitter handle Valbabyofvsc, has gained attention after sharing videos in which she proudly struts in heels

The confident plus-size lady eagerly let her hair extension fall over her neck as she walked across the streets

Netizens admired her appealing attractiveness after she released the clips on her vibrant account

A gorgeous plus-size lady known as Valbabyofvsc (@valbabyyy03) on Twitter has turned heads after posting videos in which she confidently struts in heels.

She took over the streets in casual ensembles and beautiful designer heels as she flexed her grit. She looked fashionable on both occasions.

Plus-size lady let her hair flow

In the clips seen by YEN.com.gh, Valbabyofvsc let her hair extension fall over her neck excitedly as she walked across the street.

Plus-size lady with heavy behind struts in heels. Photo credit: @valbabyyy03.

Source: Twitter

Sharing the captivating clips on her Twitter account, where she has gathered thousands of followers, she said:

''Taking heavy steps this week,'' Valbabyofvsc captioned one of the footage on Twitter.

The self-assured plus-size lady donned a form-fitting straight dress with thin strips, allowing a full view of her curvy looks.

Valbabyofvsc sported different heels, perfectly teaming with her eye-catching outfits, grabbing the attention of scores of people who thronged underneath her clips and expressed admiration for her.

Watch the videos below:

How netizens gushed over Valbabyofvsc

@da_1eye_creep said:

Lipo would go crazy on her omm.

@seangilbert007 commented:

Beautiful.

@oseman07 posted:

Body of three people.

@hurd2020 said:

Everything is EVERYTHING.

@Tiffanydaone1 posted:

I sent this to my baby daddy you his type.

@_PerkyBoobs commented:

Ahhhhhh !!!! God of mercy, See yansh, See thickness ow lawd.

@beielal said:

God bless Africa.

@Ochukoofwarri reacted:

Not enough for me.

@CMJ74445306 commented:

Super thick.

@PrincemoniJohn said:

Love you.

@OjMajin commented:

Is it just me or that booty making that purse look extra small.

@ArtillaGrace reacted:

So beautiful.

@kingsavage7085 posted:

Somebody ate their greens and cornbread lol.

Sanny diara commented:

See perfect shape. I love this. I want you to be my wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh