YOLO star Fella Makafui has received backlash for going under the knife and hiding it from the public

The CEO of Simply Snatched slimming tea and waist trainers has disabled her comments session on all her social media platforms

Some Ghanaians have called upon the FDA to investigate if her products are good for human consumption

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is one of the most successful female entrepreneurs with two thriving beauty brands.

Ghanaian musician Medikal's ex-wife is the chief executive officer of Beauty By Fella Makafui, which deals in makeup products for women with different skin tones.

She is also the brain behind the Simply Snatched brand, famous for its slimming tea and waist trainers.

Fella Makafui looks gorgeous with or without makeup. Photo credit: @fellaamakafui.

Source: Instagram

However, amid her divorce rumours, her ex-husband Medikal revealed that she underwent surgery to get her waist snatched to sell her slimming tea and waist trainers.

Most people have allegedly concluded that her products are fake and requested the FDA to investigate further.

List of products sold at Beauty By Fella Makafui shop

Ghanaian businesswoman Fella Makafui has eleven makeup products, namely makeup blush, eyeshadow palette, makeup foundation, makeup highlighter, eyelashes, makeup setting spray, makeup loose powder, makeup tweezers, makeup remover, makeup beauty blenders and eyebrow pencils under the Beauty by Fella Makafui brand.

Watch the video below;

List of products under the Simply Snatched brand

Simply Snatched helps women lose weight and get a slim waist without surgery. Their products include an invisible waist trainer, a black waist trainer, slimming wraps, inner thigh shape, slimming tea, slim green coffee, cleavage tapes, slimming cream, a postpartum belt, a 14-day teatox, Snatched tea, lemon and ginger tea, and nursing tea.

Watch the video below;

Afua Asantewaa Applauds Fella Makafui For Doing BBL To Convince Her Fans To Buy Her Slimming Tea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that according to Afua Singathon, also known as Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, Fella Makafui is a risk-taker and a fantastic businesswoman.

She continued by saying that Fella Makafui had done a fantastic job promoting her business by concealing her BBL from prying eyes.

The Afua Asantewaa Singathon video is trending on TikTok, and some social media users have left comments on it.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh