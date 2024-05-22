An old video of actress and business mogul Fella Makafui and her cousin Bless recording TikTok videos has surfaced online amid her divorce from her estranged husband Medikal

The identity of Bless has become of interest after Medikal talked about how her presence in their marital home had put a strain on their marriage

Many people were unhappy with the videos as they aired out their concerns in the comments

An old video of seasoned actress and business mogul Fella Makafui and her cousin Bless dancing inside their plush mansion has surfaced online.

The controversial video comes at a time when Fella Makafui and her estranged husband and rapper Medikal are divorcing, and several of their marital issues have been brought to light.

One issue was that Bless had overstayed her welcome at Fella and Medikal's residence. According to Medikal, it was time for her to leave after two years, and her presence strained their marriage.

Fella Makafui and her cousin Bless and Medikal in photos. Image Credit: @fellamakafui and @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui and her cousin dance in the video

In the video, Fella Makafui and her cousin Bless did the official viral dance challenge to Yahyuppiyah, a song by a female South African DJ and musician known as Uncle Waffles.

The video was captured in the corridors of the plush mansion of the famous Ghanaian celebrity couple.

The video also contained other videos where Fella Makafui and Bless displayed an incredible bond as they did viral TikTok challenges and skits.

Meanwhile, pictures of Bless have surfaced online after Medikal opened up about her seeing his rawness in the corridors whenever he takes a shower, leaving their room to his closet to get dressed.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui and her cousin Bless dancing to TikTok sounds.

Reactions to the video of Fella Makafui and her cousin Bless dancing

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video shared by Adwoatutugyagu on TikTok:

Dadzie_ said:

Saddest thing is they will sometimes be insulting you in thier dialect (ewe). The guy is really suffering.

2pacinmyDNA said:

Ad3n medikal wagyimi anaa why do you tolerate this bullsh*t in your own house

Tessy said:

Medikal has passed through a lot hmm this thing called marriage

YharDe❤Royal said:

Medikal get self control ankasa

HackMoney said:

Fella never loved Medikal

omono asamoah said:

imagine Medikal have just two Ashanti sisters, they go run away without taken their things

iamfafa33 said:

Asem ooooh this guy is really in pain.

Fella and Medikal's divorce saga worsens, Nungua stool requested their presence by May 24, 2024

YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal and Fella Makafui's divorce saga took a downhill turn after the rapper's sold-out concert in the UK.

A video Medikal shared disclosing his ex-wife's planned to take over their East Legon Hills mansion forced some netizens to share their land documents.

The Nungua stool has now summoned the troubled couple to verify their documents.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh