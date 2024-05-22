Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Singathon, says Fella Makafui is a great businesswoman and a risktaker

She added that Fella Makafui did an incredible job by hiding her BBL from the preying eyes of the public to promote her business

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's video, which is trending on TikTok

Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Singathon, has congratulated Fella Makafui for using effective marketing strategies to sell her waist trainers and slimming tea to her fans.

Afua Singathon added that it was a great business decision for Fella Makafui to undergo surgery to achieve the perfect shape to sell her products.

She added that some women gain weight after pregnancy, and no customer will buy a product from someone who has a big stomach preaching about slimming tea.

Afua Singathon advised rising entrepreneurs to be good representatives of their brands, using Fella Makafui as a perfect example.

Fella Makafui talks about postpartum belts

In a viral video, Fella Makafui used herself as a perfect model and new mother who got her waist snatched using Simply Snatched waist belts.

Ghanaian blast Afua Singathon for sharing her opinion about Fella Makafui's BBL

franca_atsupey stated:

She is trying so hard to be relevant. Madam go and sit down

Doranaadu stated:

Who is this one too

Amdaabukari stated:

Who asked her to explain something

Jesashopgh stated:

Oh, but she mentioned her name, so what is the fuss about this? Ah well. Good luck to her.

sg_movado_1800 stated:

U too go get somewhere sleep jorrr we neva forget u oo

joyceadusarpong stated:

Aah ne ti s3 abiom... Wei 3fa wo ho b3n... By force star

Ladyasabea stated:

But dear bloggers atleast should be sure of what you post cuz your post make ppl either hate or like someone and she might not even be referring to this issue .. although the timing of her post is also wrong hmm Asem ooo hm

_msakorfa stated:

Instead of her term to look for a stylist they’re suing people.

