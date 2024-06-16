Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is refusing to grow as she slays in a stylish white dress

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has released another wardrobe staple for classy women.

The Onua Showtime host looked breathtaking in a white long-sleeve dress for her latest photoshoot.

Nana Ama McBrown, who loves to flaunt her curvy body in skintight outfits, turned heads in the white dress designed with sequin fabric.

She wore a side-parted coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

The hard-working chief executive officer of Kids Lounge By McBrown wore round loop earrings, which she matched with her black Chanel purse.

Nana Ama McBrown accessorised her look with an expensive gold wristwatch and silver bracelet.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown looks regal in an African print dress

Celebrity mom Nana Ama McBrown looked ethereal in a red beaded African print dress with a long-sleeve shirt beneath.

She wore a coloured Barbie-inspired hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

TV3 presenter Cookie Tee has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's white outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Cookieteegh stated:

EMPRESS

stellathe_star77 stated:

Still in Ghana it's Nana or Nana Brimm❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

nsiah4231 stated:

@iamamamcbrown Sis I really like because of how, u show everybody talents in ur show

Raquellova stated:

The Queen herself

knockdown_br3da stated:

Love you mama❤️wish i could be on ya showtime soon, am an upcoming musician

smelldelicious_gh stated:

His silent moments re his loudest season

osaah_yhaar_dufie stated:

Rocking with grace ❤️

Clothlygh stated:

Gorgeous mama❤️❤️

Johngimmi stated:

And your prayers are going to be answered

cr.ystal466 stated:

The Boss lady herself ❤️

