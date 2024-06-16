Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 Calista Amoateng has gone viral with her new hit song

The young rapper rocked expensive designer outfits for her music video, trending on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Calista Amoateng's music video

Ghanaian beauty queen and rising musician Calista Amoateng, popularly known as Kali Starr, has released a snippet of her new music video.

The talented daughter of top celebrities Stacey Amoateng and Okyeame Quophi dressed like a pop star in stylish outfits.

Stacy Amoateng and her daughter, Miss Teen Tourism World 2022, slay in elegant gowns. Photo credit: @kalistarr.

Source: Instagram

Calista Amoateng wore a white crop top, a designer jacket, and fashionable palazzo pants.

She looked classy in a long frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold eyebrow colours and long eyelashes.

Watch the video below:

Calista Amoateng rocks voluminous curly hairstyle

For her music video, Calista Amoateng looked effortlessly chic in a yellow spaghetti top, denim jeans, and sneakers.

The young musician rocked a long, curly hairstyle and perfect skin-tone makeup to complete her look.

Calista Amoateng looked gorgeous in stylish sunglasses for the rap video.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Calista Amoateng's music video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

agyapomaa238 stated:

Yo! You gat it girlCardi B in the makingkeep the heat coming

nancyblaq stated:

I need the full version Kali where we streaming

inotcells stated:

ATEAR STOP OO

fregir_gh stated:

Is giving ❤️❤️

officialkeisheira_ stated:

ANOTHER BANGER!

Afibabarbie stated:

that hit hardddd

klausworldwide stated:

Listening to this banger again cause

zanotii.001 stated:

Dsmn star ⭐️ that shi be hard

alice_swyper stated:

Kaliiii

maame_akua3105 stated:

OMG…You’re so talented

Stacy Amoateng And Her Daughter, Miss Teen Tourism World 2022, Meet Otumfuo, Nana Ama McBrown Reacts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Calista Amoateng, the 2022 Miss Teen Tourism World winner, and her famous mother, who met Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

The beauty queen and her crew are getting ready to welcome more competitors from around the world to Ghana.

The astute mother has received recognition on social media for encouraging her daughter to aim higher.

Source: YEN.com.gh