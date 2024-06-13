Nana Ama McBrown looked like a supermodel in a stunning black dress that highlighted her curvy shape

The 46-year-old beauty goddess wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle to complete her look

Some social media users commented on Nana Ama McBrown's look and elegant shoes on the Onua Showtime programme

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has compensated fashionistas for missing the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The Onua Showtime host, one of the top fashion icons in the Ghanaian fashion industry, left her fans stunned by wearing a black suede dress on her show.

Nana Ama McBrown looked exquisite in a long-sleeve dress with faux fur sleeves and glittering embellishment on her bust area.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

The chief executive officer of Kids Lounge by McBrown wore elegant earrings to match the design in her dress.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a centre-parted braided Barbie-inspired hairstyle and mild makeup as she smiled gracefully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown looks classy in a two-piece outfit

Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown recently rocked a dress from Salma Mumin's new collection. She styled the short-sleeve top and stylish skirt with a black designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

joe_pilgrimmes stated:

So priceless, super-fresh and ultra-magnificent!!! The owner is really blessed to have this Golden Treasure!!!❤️❤️

lady__suzzie stated:

@iamamamcbrown All this while, I never paid attention to your neckline, it’s beautifully carved like “aboduaba” shine on queen you beautiful

sparkling___stones stated:

My beautiful big sis

sunshine_twumwaa stated:

Beautiful

eyram__nassah stated:

The fourth slide is beauuutiiifullllll

Tatascaritas stated:

Empress

frimpong_serwaa1 stated:

Gorgeous

Pengyesinam stated:

Beautiful

Cueddeal stated:

'Glow'

jennys_feminine_care_backup stated:

SUPER GORGEOUS ❤️❤️❤️

evergreen_hair_products stated:

Believe

kay_nicz1 stated:

Strong woman❤️

