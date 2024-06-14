Becca: Musician Raises Major Concern As She Shows Off Her Bare Face Without Makeup: "Fair And White"
Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, is trending after a photo of her without makeup surfaced online.
The award-winning female singer looked stunning in a sleeveless round-neck ensemble, which she accessorised with a silver necklace featuring a love pendant.
Becca wore four beautiful earrings on both earrings as she posed for the selfie.
The hardworking woman looked gorgeous in a coloured hairstyle and bold red lipstick, showing off her natural face without make-up.
The chief executive officer of Kora Spa, Becca, wore long eyelashes to complete her look.
Check out the photo below:
Becca releases a snippet of her new music video
African woman hitmaker Becca wore elegant outfits while shooting her new music video Makoma.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians comment on Becca's new flawless skin
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Otsinpong stated:
I repeat being with a Nigerian man will change your life in so many ways ! I rest my case . If you insult me n ur a woman may a Nigerian man happen to u. Amen !
Dr Osei Kwame Despite's daughter-in-law slays in a beautiful dress and expensive long hair: "She is a stunner"
yga_sparta stated:
she said it’a filter
ama.oduraa_nana stated:
What is thisssssss???????????. Alata samina no agye no papa
truthoflife633 stated:
Hwe de3 odo ayewo ampa awwwn ❤️❤️❤️❤️ the nose is nosing ❤️❤️❤️
Nanaamaelikplim stated:
I hope that's not real tattoo?
kaakyire_36 stated:
Obroni
aphazek77 stated:
Inferiority complex
obaapa_yaa_ahenfua stated:
She met a Nigerian man and bleached her skin!! SMH ♀️
