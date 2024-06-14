Global site navigation

Becca: Musician Raises Major Concern As She Shows Off Her Bare Face Without Makeup: "Fair And White"
Becca: Musician Raises Major Concern As She Shows Off Her Bare Face Without Makeup: "Fair And White"

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Ghanaian musician Becca has spotless and flawless skin, and she loves to flaunt it always
  • The happily married woman and entrepreneur looks stunning without or without makeup
  • Some social media users have commented on Becca's latest photo trending on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, is trending after a photo of her without makeup surfaced online.

The award-winning female singer looked stunning in a sleeveless round-neck ensemble, which she accessorised with a silver necklace featuring a love pendant.

Ghanaian musician Becca
Ghanaian musician Becca slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @beccafrica.
Source: Instagram

Becca wore four beautiful earrings on both earrings as she posed for the selfie.

The hardworking woman looked gorgeous in a coloured hairstyle and bold red lipstick, showing off her natural face without make-up.

The chief executive officer of Kora Spa, Becca, wore long eyelashes to complete her look.

Check out the photo below:

Becca releases a snippet of her new music video

African woman hitmaker Becca wore elegant outfits while shooting her new music video Makoma.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Becca's new flawless skin

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Otsinpong stated:

I repeat being with a Nigerian man will change your life in so many ways ! I rest my case . If you insult me n ur a woman may a Nigerian man happen to u. Amen !

Otsinpong stated:

yga_sparta stated:

she said it’a filter

ama.oduraa_nana stated:

What is thisssssss???????????. Alata samina no agye no papa

truthoflife633 stated:

Hwe de3 odo ayewo ampa awwwn ❤️❤️❤️❤️ the nose is nosing ❤️❤️❤️

Nanaamaelikplim stated:

I hope that's not real tattoo?

kaakyire_36 stated:

Obroni

aphazek77 stated:

Inferiority complex

obaapa_yaa_ahenfua stated:

She met a Nigerian man and bleached her skin!! SMH ‍♀️

Becca Sets New Record With Her Oversized Shiny Dress: "Worst-Dressed Celeb Ever"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Becca, one of the stars at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards with the poorest fashion sense.

The famous person, married to a wealthy Nigerian, looked sophisticated with a shimmering outfit and makeup.

Some people expressed their opinions about Becca's attire at Ghana's largest music festival on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh

