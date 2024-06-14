Ghanaian musician Becca has spotless and flawless skin, and she loves to flaunt it always

The happily married woman and entrepreneur looks stunning without or without makeup

Some social media users have commented on Becca's latest photo trending on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, is trending after a photo of her without makeup surfaced online.

The award-winning female singer looked stunning in a sleeveless round-neck ensemble, which she accessorised with a silver necklace featuring a love pendant.

Ghanaian musician Becca slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @beccafrica.

Becca wore four beautiful earrings on both earrings as she posed for the selfie.

The hardworking woman looked gorgeous in a coloured hairstyle and bold red lipstick, showing off her natural face without make-up.

The chief executive officer of Kora Spa, Becca, wore long eyelashes to complete her look.

Check out the photo below:

Becca releases a snippet of her new music video

African woman hitmaker Becca wore elegant outfits while shooting her new music video Makoma.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Becca's new flawless skin

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Otsinpong stated:

I repeat being with a Nigerian man will change your life in so many ways ! I rest my case . If you insult me n ur a woman may a Nigerian man happen to u. Amen !

yga_sparta stated:

she said it’a filter

ama.oduraa_nana stated:

What is thisssssss???????????. Alata samina no agye no papa

truthoflife633 stated:

Hwe de3 odo ayewo ampa awwwn ❤️❤️❤️❤️ the nose is nosing ❤️❤️❤️

Nanaamaelikplim stated:

I hope that's not real tattoo?

kaakyire_36 stated:

Obroni

aphazek77 stated:

Inferiority complex

obaapa_yaa_ahenfua stated:

She met a Nigerian man and bleached her skin!! SMH ‍♀️

