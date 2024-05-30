Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Looks Elegant In Stylish Two-Piece Outfit And Coloured Hairstyle
- Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted in another outfit designed by a top female celebrity
- The screen goddess glowed as she accessorised her look with expensive gold jewellery set to complete her look
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant outfit and hairstyle
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is one of the few female celebrities who always supports her colleagues' businesses.
The Onua Showtime host was photographed in a two-piece ensemble from Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin's clothing line.
Nana Ama McBrown wore a pleated neckline top and a body-hugging matching ankle-length skirt.
The 46-year-old style influencer looked gorgeous in a 360 frontal lace-coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her skin tone.
The mother-of-one wore stylish sunglasses while accessorising her look with a gold jewellery set matching her anklets.
Check out the photo below;
Nana Ama McBrown looked fabulous in a two-piece outfit
Beauty entrepreneur Nana Ama McBrown wore a signature outfit by Metakay to host the popular Onua Showtime program.
She opted for a short, curly hairstyle and mild makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Ophelgyawu stated:
❤️❤️.. Mummy you are blessed. An inspiration to generations ❤️❤️
Lurebysalma stated:
The most gorgeous we love you ❤ thanks for wearing us this beautifully
lil_sarkcess stated:
Queen of Queen’s ❤️
Thehighestblog stated:
Empress ❤️
awuramaaaaaa_171 stated:
Wode no compare hwan❤️herr woman wei nni size ❤️❤️❤️❤️
prince_daterush stated:
Empress and more ❤
Sellysmakeover stated:
Favoured woman ❤️❤️❤️ i tap into these blessings for my children
Blackishbridalfans stated:
The One ❤️
Suzzyamps stated:
Ama beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
doreen_fianko stated:
A queen and more!
i.a.m.r_i.c.h.i.e_ stated:
My mummy is really stunning
eugeniaasare10 stated:
Always on point ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
