Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted in another outfit designed by a top female celebrity

The screen goddess glowed as she accessorised her look with expensive gold jewellery set to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant outfit and hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is one of the few female celebrities who always supports her colleagues' businesses.

The Onua Showtime host was photographed in a two-piece ensemble from Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin's clothing line.

Nana Ama McBrown looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a pleated neckline top and a body-hugging matching ankle-length skirt.

The 46-year-old style influencer looked gorgeous in a 360 frontal lace-coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her skin tone.

The mother-of-one wore stylish sunglasses while accessorising her look with a gold jewellery set matching her anklets.

Nana Ama McBrown looked fabulous in a two-piece outfit

Beauty entrepreneur Nana Ama McBrown wore a signature outfit by Metakay to host the popular Onua Showtime program.

She opted for a short, curly hairstyle and mild makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ophelgyawu stated:

❤️❤️.. Mummy you are blessed. An inspiration to generations ❤️❤️

Lurebysalma stated:

The most gorgeous we love you ❤ thanks for wearing us this beautifully

lil_sarkcess stated:

Queen of Queen’s ❤️

Thehighestblog stated:

Empress ❤️

awuramaaaaaa_171 stated:

Wode no compare hwan❤️herr woman wei nni size ❤️❤️❤️❤️

prince_daterush stated:

Empress and more ❤

Sellysmakeover stated:

Favoured woman ❤️❤️❤️ i tap into these blessings for my children

Blackishbridalfans stated:

The One ❤️

Suzzyamps stated:

Ama beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

doreen_fianko stated:

A queen and more!

i.a.m.r_i.c.h.i.e_ stated:

My mummy is really stunning

eugeniaasare10 stated:

Always on point ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

