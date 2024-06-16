Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown says lazy celebrities should stop begging after 40

The 46-year-old cautioned her colleagues to work hard to achieve their dreams despite the challenges

Some social media users have commented on the trending video on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has urged celebrities to work harder in their youthful days and stop begging after 40.

The host of Onua Showtime revealed that some celebrities constantly beg their fans to sponsor their medical bills, clothing, and other basic necessities when they grow old.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrow.

Nana Ama McBrown, whose real name is Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, called on her colleagues to make hay while the sun shines.

The 46-year-old looked stunning in a pink outfit and elegant hairstyle to host her popular entertainment and educative show.

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a black dress

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown looked effortlessly chic in a black custom-made gown to host her show on Onua TV.

The mother-of-one looked radiant in flawless makeup and Barbie-inspired hairstyle to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

adubaaadwoa stated:

Very true I’m in my 30’S and I feel shy to ask for help

nana_ekua_aa stated:

There is nothing wrong about what she said though

adjoa_biamah stated:

The habitual beggers are hurt eeeiii asemoo

rogella2023 stated:

This is wisdom she has spoken. She had a premises before she concluded.

iam_miss_mensah stated:

Honestly there's nothing wrong with what she said, only beggars and lazy people will take it the wrong way .Some people find it so easy to ask for financial help as if it's their talent. Help them once and you automatically become their breadwinner .I don't know for others but for me, asking for financial help is the most difficult thing for me.

sikaba_bills stated:

They said when this woman even spits on the floor, people can sell it to make money. What's so wrong with this statement? Asem oo Ghana

elni_classic_ stated:

She’s right, except you don’t want to know the real truth, that’s what everyone should do to help their self before you pass that age and start thinking your own is bad than other , we all are going through a lot , but we still push forward to make it better

Nanaefyaacheampong stated:

I love how people are watching the onua show.. even our hater watch to find faults… continue watching our empress..

evano_joos stated:

Ghana ankasa we no get sense o. cos whats wrong with what she said. Kuro b3n koraaa ni na Bibiaaaa Nipa b3ka s3 3ny3

nanabiney1 stated:

She’s right

braquaye_gh stated:

People will get tired of you..facts

preman_diva stated:

She is right.

