Berla Mundi rocks a stylish white suit while flaunting her pricey wedding ring

Berla Mundi: TV3 Presenter Looks Breathtaking In A Stylish White Pantsuit And Charming Hairstyle
- TV3 presenter Berla Mundi is living the best celebrity lifestyle as she slays in a beautiful white suit
- The style influencer wore a new and classy frontal lace hairstyle to complete her stunning corporate look
- Some social media users commented on Berla Mundi's elegant outfit and flawless beauty
Ghanaian media personality Berla Addardey, popularly called Berla Mundi, has posted an unforgettable chic look that her fans can easily replicate.
The TV3 morning show presenter looked classy in a white long-sleeve blazer, white camisole and matching white pants for her latest photoshoot.
Berla Mundi, affectionately called Mrs Tabi by her close friends, wore an elegant frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup.
While flaunting her expensive wedding ring, she accessorised her look with pearly earrings, a round gold-plated necklace, and a matching bracelet.
Joselyn Dumas leaves her fans drooling over her flawless beauty as she rocks a mesh dress and charming braids
Berla Mundi folded the stylish blazer to her elbow as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.
Check out the photo below:
Berla Mundi slays in a black dress
Berla Mundi looked exquisite in a black puff-sleeved dress designed by award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton and her sister Adelaide.
The eloquent TV host wore a glamorous hairstyle, mild makeup and bold red lipstick to complete her look.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users commented on Berla Mundi's stylish outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Gloriabuckman stated:
A queen!
Chichiyakubu stated:
Grace personified
Vicamichaels stated:
Look at my sister
ameyaw112 stated:
Fine gerr
esthergold702 stated:
Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
nessa_dk stated:
looking good
director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:
Miss beautiful❤️
Basemathmaku stated:
Ma belle momie mundi
Spencerpencilarts stated:
I loved this ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Jnrwendyshay stated:
My Berla is looking stunning
_thenicholas stated:
Mundi to the whole wiase
iam_kwekuprince stated:
And we are proud of you ❤️❤️❤️
Amazingkobby stated:
When you have a BIG GOD ❤️❤️
sarfoa_asamoah stated:
A diamond shinning so bright❤️
aba_amoah1 stated:
International Mundi
Berla Mundi Looks Magnificent In An Organza Top And Green Glittering Sequin Skirt
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who dazzled her followers with her glittery new ensemble.
The married woman had a stunning hairstyle and thick cosmetics that made her look effortlessly stylish.
Social media fans praised Berla's impeccable beauty and sophisticated style.
Source: YEN.com.gh
