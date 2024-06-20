Berla Mundi rocks a stylish white suit while flaunting her pricey wedding ring

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi is living the best celebrity lifestyle as she slays in a beautiful white suit

The style influencer wore a new and classy frontal lace hairstyle to complete her stunning corporate look

Some social media users commented on Berla Mundi's elegant outfit and flawless beauty

Ghanaian media personality Berla Addardey, popularly called Berla Mundi, has posted an unforgettable chic look that her fans can easily replicate.

The TV3 morning show presenter looked classy in a white long-sleeve blazer, white camisole and matching white pants for her latest photoshoot.

TV3 Presenter Berla Mundi slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi, affectionately called Mrs Tabi by her close friends, wore an elegant frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup.

While flaunting her expensive wedding ring, she accessorised her look with pearly earrings, a round gold-plated necklace, and a matching bracelet.

Berla Mundi folded the stylish blazer to her elbow as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photo below:

Berla Mundi slays in a black dress

Berla Mundi looked exquisite in a black puff-sleeved dress designed by award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton and her sister Adelaide.

The eloquent TV host wore a glamorous hairstyle, mild makeup and bold red lipstick to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on Berla Mundi's stylish outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Gloriabuckman stated:

A queen!

Chichiyakubu stated:

Grace personified

Vicamichaels stated:

Look at my sister

ameyaw112 stated:

Fine gerr

esthergold702 stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

nessa_dk stated:

looking good

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

Miss beautiful❤️

Basemathmaku stated:

Ma belle momie mundi

Spencerpencilarts stated:

I loved this ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Jnrwendyshay stated:

My Berla is looking stunning

_thenicholas stated:

Mundi to the whole wiase

iam_kwekuprince stated:

And we are proud of you ❤️❤️❤️

Amazingkobby stated:

When you have a BIG GOD ❤️❤️

sarfoa_asamoah stated:

A diamond shinning so bright❤️

aba_amoah1 stated:

International Mundi

Berla Mundi Looks Magnificent In An Organza Top And Green Glittering Sequin Skirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who dazzled her followers with her glittery new ensemble.

The married woman had a stunning hairstyle and thick cosmetics that made her look effortlessly stylish.

Social media fans praised Berla's impeccable beauty and sophisticated style.

