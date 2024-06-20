Dr Osei Kwame Despite's daughter-in-law Tracy Osei looks radiant with or without makeup

The creative designer of Kency by Avo has won over the internet with her flawless face and beautiful smile

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's video posted by talented makeup artist Keziah GH

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's daughter-in-law has become the talk of the town after showing off her natural face without makeup for the first time.

The talented fashion designer Tracy Osei flaunted her spotless face with acne as she visited her favourite makeup and hairstylist for a new wig installation.

Despite's daughter-in-law, Tracy Osei's slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @aprilsveriown

Source: Instagram

Kennedy Osei's young and beautiful wife wore a white ruched long-sleeve dress accessorised with an expensive gold necklace and matching stud earrings.

Tracy Osei smiled elegantly for the camera as the hairstylist tried to style her charming hairstyle in the viral video.

Watch the video below:

Despite's daughter-in-law slays in an elegant dress

Tracy Osei has mesmerised her fans with her stunning video as she rocks a stylish corporate outfit.

The mother-of-twins looked captivating in the short pleated dress as she showed off her fine, smooth legs.

In the lovely video, Tracy Osei wore heavy makeup and a charming voluminous frontal lace hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's flawless beauty

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Tracy Osei Looks Breathtaking In A Stylish Dress And Expensive Necklace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracy Osei, who went viral online with her stunning images.

The gifted fashion designer enthralled her followers while looking elegant in a long-sleeved garment and expensive jewellery. Social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's impeccable cosmetics and outfit.

Source: YEN.com.gh