Kumawood actor Oteele has addressed his feud with fellow Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe and why his wife stopped him from seeing him while bedridden

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Oteele commended Sumsum for visiting him despite their issues

In the comment section, many people spoke about how fit Oteele looked, while others mentioned that he had lost weight

Kumawood actor Oteele has explained the rift between himself and fellow Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe and why his wife prevented him from seeing him bedridden.

Oteele explains his feud with Sumsum Ahuofe. Image Credit: @biggiebossoteele and @sumsum_ahoufedua

Source: Instagram

Oteele explains the feud with Sumsum

In an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Oteele explained that the reason his wife stopped Sumsum Ahuofe from seeing him while bedridden was because of the issues they had.

He explained that Sumsum disrespected him and his wife, hence the reason he did not want to see him while being severely ill.

"My dear friend granted interviews and said a lot, but I did not respond. I never replied him. Whatever he said, be it the truth or not, the damage has been done," Oteele said.

Despite their feud, Oteele, in the same Zionfelix interview, commended his fellow Kumawood actor for visiting him while sick, despite their issues.

He explained that Baffour informed him earlier about Sumsum's intention of visiting him, and he said he did not react because he was bedridden and did not have the energy to argue with someone.

"All the same, Sumsum was allowed to see me, and we had a fruitful conversation and spoke in harmony," Oteele said in the interview.

Oteele speaks about the Sumsum Ahuofe feud

Reactions to Oteele's interview with Zionfelix

Many social media users in the comment section of the Instagram video noticed that Oteele had lost weight after making a public appearance after recovering from his illness.

Others also admired his maturity by putting his differences aside and welcoming Sumsum into his home despite their issues.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Oteel's interview with Zionfelix:

alphur_ said:

"But he has slimmed paa o... that's really nice 💯❤️."

gob3__hene said:

"But he’s very handsome oo."

bankroll_jaffred said:

"Maturity 🙌🔥."

boahemaa.asante said:

"Wow he slimming down that's great."

missy_lissa08 said:

"He has a sweet soul."

corazonlatina5 said:

"Humble and respectful."

Pictures of Oteele and his family

Oteele and his beautiful family. Image Credit: @biggiebossoteele

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh