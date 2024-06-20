Joselyn Dumas: Ghanaian Actress Slays In A Stunning Black Mesh Dress And Charming Braids
- Top actress Joselyn Dumas is modelling in another stunning masterpiece by a famous Ghanaian designer
- The media personality looked effortlessly chic in the ready-to-wear ensemble for her viral photoshoot
- Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Agyeiwaa and other celebrities have commented on Joselyn Dumas' outfit
Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has released another black wardrobe staple for classy women with unique fashion senses.
The celebrity fashion muse looked exquisite in a black custom-made dress by top female fashion designer She By Bena for her latest photoshoot.
Joselyn Dumas flaunted her enviable voluptuous figure in a short-sleeved collared dress, beneath which she wore a short black camisole.
The top style icon wore flawless makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and bold eyebrow colours that blended with her skin.
Despite's daughter-in-law: Tracy Osei impresses her fans as she shows off her bare face without makeup
Joselyn Dumas styled her long braids elegantly at her back while modelling in black shoes with embellishment.
She accessorised her look with an expensive wristwatch and bracelets as she posed for the cameras.
Check out the photos below:
Joselyn Dumas rocks a black maxi dress
A-list Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas stepped out in a shiny black maxi dress and elegant frontal lace hairstyle, which she paired with a black Yves Saint Laurent bag.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has commented on Joselyn Dumas's black outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Jamesgardinergh stated:
Fine girl, wat u saying!
dennito_reigns stated:
Bold and beautiful ❤️❤️
Asantewaawendy_ stated:
Black is beautiful
toyin_abraham stated:
Beautiful queen
adams__zakarias stated:
Attractive super sassy
Docarlenelove stated:
Awww lovely and gorgeous
Paigeadunola stated:
You are absolutely beautiful @joselyn_dumas ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ernestkasare stated:
2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nana Ama Royale looks splendid in a stylish kente jacket and peplum skirt
Looking hot and sassy baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Wisdomiscaution stated:
Classy, fabulous, beautiful, gorgeous and sensational. No beauty shines brighter than that of a beautiful goddess with a beautiful smile ❤️❤️❤️
Abenaproperties stated:
Absolutely stunning
Realsusanpeters stated:
AK baddie ❤️❤️❤️
bentley_st stated:
Looking stunning
bosslady_2006 stated:
Beautiful
nba_michaels stated:
Correct baby be this ... definition of perfect
Joselyn Dumas Shows Off Her Bare Face Without Makeup For The First Time
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, a stunning, gorgeous woman with or without makeup.
The TV host nearly broke the internet when she posted a photo of her makeup-free face on Instagram for the first time.
Some people on social media are obsessed with her natural haircut and picture-perfect appearance.
