Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has released another black wardrobe staple for classy women with unique fashion senses.

The celebrity fashion muse looked exquisite in a black custom-made dress by top female fashion designer She By Bena for her latest photoshoot.

Joselyn Dumas flaunted her enviable voluptuous figure in a short-sleeved collared dress, beneath which she wore a short black camisole.

Joselyn Dumas looks elegant in custom-made dresses. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

The top style icon wore flawless makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and bold eyebrow colours that blended with her skin.

Joselyn Dumas styled her long braids elegantly at her back while modelling in black shoes with embellishment.

She accessorised her look with an expensive wristwatch and bracelets as she posed for the cameras.

Joselyn Dumas rocks a black maxi dress

A-list Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas stepped out in a shiny black maxi dress and elegant frontal lace hairstyle, which she paired with a black Yves Saint Laurent bag.

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has commented on Joselyn Dumas's black outfit

Jamesgardinergh stated:

Fine girl, wat u saying!

dennito_reigns stated:

Bold and beautiful ❤️❤️

Asantewaawendy_ stated:

Black is beautiful

toyin_abraham stated:

Beautiful queen

adams__zakarias stated:

Attractive super sassy

Docarlenelove stated:

Awww lovely and gorgeous

Paigeadunola stated:

You are absolutely beautiful @joselyn_dumas ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Ernestkasare stated:

Looking hot and sassy baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Wisdomiscaution stated:

Classy, fabulous, beautiful, gorgeous and sensational. No beauty shines brighter than that of a beautiful goddess with a beautiful smile ❤️❤️❤️

Abenaproperties stated:

Absolutely stunning

Realsusanpeters stated:

AK baddie ❤️❤️❤️

bentley_st stated:

Looking stunning

bosslady_2006 stated:

Beautiful

nba_michaels stated:

Correct baby be this ... definition of perfect

