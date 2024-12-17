Ghanaian style influencer Nana Akua Addo is a gorgeous woman who looks flawless without makeup

The mother of two has reacted to a makeup transformational video of herself that is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian makeup artist Valerie Lawson is among those who commented on Nana Akua Addo's makeup video

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo is trending online after her flawless makeup transformational video was shared on Instagram.

The style icon stole the spotlight at the 2024 Exclusive Men Of The Year (EMY) Africa Awards with her outfit, hairstyle, and makeup.

Nana Akua Addo impresses in a video without makeup. Photo credit: @nanaakuaaddo.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian makeup artist Bibyonce posted a video of Nana Akua Addo getting glammed up behind the scenes, which has gone viral.

Nana Akua Addo looked like a beauty goddess without makeup except for her tinted brows. In the transformational video, she looked gorgeous, her face became thinner, and she couldn't stop smiling at the cameras.

Watch the video below:

Nana Akua Addo flaunts her bare face

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's face without makeup. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

queenfrank_collection stated:

"Fantastic."

oj_posharella2 stated:

"My Girl❤️🔥."

mira_ozems stated:

"Only one Nana ❤️."

dedahliaflorals stated:

"This is the 10th time watching it 🔥😍😍."

esiperfect20 stated:

"Nanaaaaa🔥🔥🔥".

_lawriee stated:

"3ny3 saaa, 3y3 sei 🙌😂."

titana.beauty stated:

"Wow, I love everything 🔥🔥🔥."

_5_star_baddie stated:

"Nana🔥."

lashugazbeauty stated:

"Too good😍😍😍."

Nana Akua Addo slays in Metakay skirt

Nana Akua Addo also looked classy as she stepped out in a red stylish skirt that she paired with a custom-made skirt.

The style influencer wore a curly centre-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup, accessorised with beautiful earrings and a bracelet.

She completed her look with a red designer bag that matched her outfit.

Check out the photos below:

Akua Addo rocks black at GAH awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo making a bold fashion statement at the 2024 GAH awards.

The actress attended the red-carpet event in a custom-made black dress designed by the talented Yartel GH.

Social media users commented on Nana Akua Addo's elegant outfit and short hairstyle at the event.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh