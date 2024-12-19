Ghana's Most Beautiful host, Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, has gone viral with her lace dress

Cookie Tee wore a stylish ruched dress and posed in different angles for the cameras, which has become a trending topic online

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's ensemble and matching designer high heels

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, looks good in everything she wears, from red carpet looks to street style.

The 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host has dropped lovely photos from her latest photoshoot on Instagram.

Cookie Tee looked ethereal in a blue long-sleeve gown that snatched her waist as she posed for the cameras.

Cookie Tee looks gorgeous in a lace dress. Photo credit: @cookietee.

Source: Instagram

The style influencer wore a glamorous frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes and blush that complimented her skin tone.

Cookie Tee accessorised her look with round stud earrings designed with rhinestones and matching fashion rings.

The brand influencer completed her look with pointed high heels with an embellishment for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee slays in a blue dress

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

shetouchtrends_ stated:

"Cookie 😍😍🔥."

msnancy_sc stated:

"Yes, we see that you can squat 💪 wai".

ayam_bornbless stated:

"Cookie deɛ me spec paa oo herh 🫢.."

asieduaafanyi stated:

"If I could bend like that in the first slide!!!!!!!like like like😌😌😌😌❤️."

iam_cobby stated:

"Madam, pls what’s the meaning of the hand 🖐️ on the waist? Are you signalling something????".

eaadusei stated:

"Eeii my beautiful 😍 Cookie… na SDA pose b3n nono?? 😂😂😂😂😂".

david_gyapong stated:

"Cookie❤️."

younglex7134 stated:

"Cookie for the whole cookies 🍪 😍".

cwesigideon stated:

"Lovely poses 😍❤️. The evergreen boss lady baakop3333😍❤️❤️❤️."

richelleaimey stated:

"@cookieteegh my Tee❤️."

osei_kuffuor_ stated:

"Always ❤❤."

sabbah.kate stated:

"You’re looking stunning ❤❤."

cantonajhay stated:

"Cookie nie ❤️ Ahuof3 nie 😍".

oswaldokwame stated:

"You are too cute and gorgeous 🥰."

peacetampugre stated:

"Yes my lady❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍."

Cookie Tee dresses casually in a floral print

Cookie Tee won attention on Instagram with her floral print ensemble. She wore a short-sleeved top and matching trousers, which she styled with a green handbag.

Cookie Tee completed her look with expensive designer sandals while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee flaunts legs in Christmas pyjamas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cookie Tee who shared lovely Christmas-themed photos on Instagram.

The morning show host looked effortlessly chic as she sat on her luxury couch for the photoshoot.

Some social media users commented on Cookie Tee's choice of outfit and hairstyle on Instagram.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh