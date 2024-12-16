Award-winning Ghanaian television presenter Serwaa Amihere is trending in Tanzania after hosting an event

Serwaa Amihere impressed the event organisers and public figures with her exceptional presentation

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's custom-made gown and hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has acknowledged the hard work of a famous designer who sewn a stylish gown for her in Tanzania to host an event.

The GHOne TV morning show host, co-host at the 2024 Consumer Choice Awards Africa, looked magnificent in a lace gown that snatched her waist.

Serwaa Amihere looks gorgeous in a stylish gown. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Serwaa Amihere disclosed that the fashion designer spent 48 hours designing the masterpiece with many unique details.

The co-founder of Oh My Hair, a beauty brand, wore a centre-parted voluminous hairstyle and heavy makeup as she anchored the top industry event.

Check out the photos below:

The fashion designer shared the video of Serwaa Amihere rocking the stylish dress with this caption:

"Captivating and elegant. Dressing @serwaaamihere has been like a dream come true 🙏

feast your eyes on this stunning and mesmerising beauty; the intricate details of this stunning beauty will leave you in awe; everything is the epitome of luxury and classy.

We couldn’t resist creating a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that showcases its brilliance."

Serwaa Amihere slays in lace gown

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's stylish gown on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

regal_esi stated:

"Very regal 👸 😍."

trish.afrik_bespoke stated:

"Simple but beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

ama_fels stated:

"The dress fits you perfectly OMG! You look so beautiful in that😍😍❤️❤️."

verima_orji stated:

"It's beautiful."

zay__bliss stated:

"Gorgeous ❤️."

d_appleofgodseyes stated:

"Gorgeous 😍."

isabella_sarfo stated:

"If classy was a person 😍😍."

vivien_vinella_nella stated:

"Gorgeous🥰🥰🥰."

oluwafemidurojaiye2019 stated:

"Adorable and cute."

Serwaa Amihere rocks a long-sleeve dress

Serwaa Amihere looked fabulous in a long-sleeve dress as she stepped out. The brand influencer wore expensive high heels that matched her designer bag.

Serwaa Amihere accessorised her look with gold jewellery set as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere goes for her vacation in Morocco

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere and her pretty sister who spent their vacation in Morocco.

The celebrity sisters were spotted in designer outfits and matching handbags as they posed for their cameras.

Some social media users have commented on the lovely vacation videos and photos trending on Instagram.

