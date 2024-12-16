Ghanaian actor Nana Tornado has been named the worst-dressed celebrity at Adjoa Jannis's birthday party

Nana Tornado was a revealing outfit that showed off more skin than any other person at the birthday party

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the viral video circulating online

Ghanaian actor Nana Tornado caused a stir with his custom-made outfit, which he wore to businesswoman Adjoa Jannis's birthday celebration.

The outspoken male influencer wore a yellow long-sleeve cutout top designed with black fur that flaunted his skin. He paired the stylish top with black skintight leggings as he modelled in black boots.

Nana Tornado looked like a supermodel with a short red hairstyle and heavy makeup. He wore drop earrings that matched the colour of his top.

The fashion lover completed his look with black sunglasses that made him stand out at the event.

Some social media users commented on Nana Tornado's outfit to the viral birthday party.

dedebills stated:

"Mini sane n3."

maamepinamang11 stated:

"Ah what is this."

adwoapalmers stated:

"We watch, we don’t judge 🤭🤭."

adjoa_bee stated:

"What kind of dressing is this😂😂."

efyastonevy stated:

"Why am I laughing this hard😂."

ohjoo_ stated:

"Nɛ Fu nɛ so , ne to yɛ Kitikiti."

walebamagikal stated:

"Wetin be this 😂."

chevy520_ stated:

"In the name of fashion and fame 😂."

theemmanuelcyril stated:

"😂This guy."

nana_ama_darkoa stated:

"Gyimie Saa na RIP."

nhira6205 stated:

"I almost broke my leg running to the comments section."

godsbabyroo stated:

"Eiii nsorhw3 ben ni? S3 krom ha b3dwo!😂."

Wesley Kesse rocks black outfit

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse was spotted at the star-studded birthday party in a black shirt and stylish trousers.

He wore beautiful earrings, mild makeup, and glossy lipstick, and he styled his look with a designer purse.

Nana Ama McBrown reconciles with Nana Tornado

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about when actress Nana Ama McBrown and socialite Nana Tonado buried the hatchet in September 2024.

The celebrity duo squashed their beef after Tonado had criticised Nana Ama McBrown and UTV for having comedian Afia Schwarzenegger on UTV's entertainment magazine show United Showbiz.

Many people praised Nana Ama McBrown for publicly resolving her issues with Nana Tornado.

