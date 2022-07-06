Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has shared a moment when she became a victim of internet identity fraud

Narrating the incident on her comeback episode of United Showbiz, she shared that the fraudsters stole her identity and used it to defraud people

She noted that she had to make a video debunking the rumours because many people around her encouraged her to

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has recounted how some fraudsters used her identity to fraud Ghanaians.

Narrating the scenario on United Showbiz on her return to the show, she noted that some fraudsters registered a SIM card in her name and used it to solicit funds.

She stated that being away from the hottest entertainment weekend show, United Showbiz on UTV, pushed her to open up about being a victim of online fraudsters.

When questioned by the co-panelist of the show, Mr. Logic, about why she was compelled to speak up about the activities of the fraudsters, she hinted that she was not compelled to debunk the rumours of the alleged activities behind the account bearing her name.

She noted that,

“So, I opened up at the time because of this issue and also to debunk the looming rumours that had been circulating the media that I had given birth. In effect, I used a stone to kill two birds.”

Mrs. Brown Mensah stated that the only reason why she responded to the rumours was that she received numerous messages from some panelists on the show, especially about her name being used to defraud people.

Watch her narration in the video below from 19:45 to 23:23.

The main host of United Showbiz recalled that it all began when she decided to help small businesses promote their products on her various social media pages during the spike of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said that some people decided to take advantage of the situation to make money using her identity.

"The fraudsters used the video I recorded and sent it to Airtel/Tigo to register a SIM in my name, so any transaction that went on with that account bore my name and was seen as a credible and reliable source. People claimed I was charging GH₵500 promote their products and services.

She further stated that,

And with how things were hard at the time, it was disturbing. I was getting anxious. That is why I used a stone to kill two birds. Parents, friends and well-wishers were also asking me to debunk the pregnancy as well. So, I responded specifically because of that,”

Source: YEN.com.gh