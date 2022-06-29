A video has gone viral as it showed four male robbers storm a house at night shortly after a lady in a saloon car entered

The four robbers were captured on a muted CCTV footage brandishing guns and machetes as they went about their criminal activities

The unbelievable video that was shared on Wednesday by a Twitter user has triggered lots of reactions about insecurity in Ghana

A viral video of four armed robbers storming the home of a lady and attacking her has gotten many Ghanaians on social media expressing fear about rising insecurity.

In the 2:20m video shared by a Twitter user @Blackkdna on Wednesday, June 28, 2022, a lady can be seen driving into her home at night after another young lady opens the main gate for her. But before the gate could be closed, the hooded robbers stormed the house brandishing guns and machetes.

The robbers went straight to the car that had just entered the house and ordered the woman to come out. It appears the lady out of fear refused to come out but this only piqued the robbers.

The robbers then began breaking the glass in order to get to the lady. With what appears to be an AK-47 pointing at her, the lady was dragged out of her saloon car and robbed.

@Blackkdna captioned the incredible muted video captured with two CCTVs “It’s getting crazy out there, be careful if you get home really late”. The publisher of the video did not indicate when or which part of the country incident happened.

A second video shared by @Blackkdna also showed the robbers manhandling the lady as they stormed her living room to rob.

The unbelievable videos has triggered tonnes of reactions on Twitter.

@AduNkansa said:

"The house girl did nothing wrong, the driver wasn't security conscious that's all, cuz you could see that robbers trailed him from a far with their vehicle so he should been conscious enough to see that he was been trailed."

A tweep asked why the lady did not reverse when the robbers entered her house on foot.

