Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa, has hit back at pundits, and other personalities in the media space who bashed her for comments she made on United Showbiz

She posted a thrilling and chilling video dressed in goddess-like outfits to tell her story of how she felt about the whole internet situation

On the show which was aired on Saturday, June 19, 2022, Asantewaa opined that if Ghanaian musicians don't use TikTokers to promote their songs, they would sing them alone

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa, has responded to critics who bashed her on social media for comments she made on United Showbiz.

Asantewaa was a guest on the show with other TikTokers; Hajia Bintu, Wesley Kesse, Jacqueline Mensah, Felicia Osei and Erkua Official as they spoke about their career as TikTokers.

Asantewaa. Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

However, Asantewaa's comments didn't sit well with many and this spewed out numerous debates in the media space, and her comments became the centre of discussion on many talk shows and programmes.

In light of this, Asantewaa has responded to critics who bashed her for what she said on national television. She shared a beautiful visuals where she dressed like a goddess in all of the scenes. The video starts of with her waking up to she being on the news on various websites and shows.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

To tell her story, she used Hustle by Nigerian singer, Teni. From the chorus of the song which was retrieved from Musixmatch, she highlighted the fact that what she saidhad nothing to do with pride and neither did it have anything to do with ego. Using the lyrics of the song, she noted that the thing about fame is, sometimes it gets overwhelming to the extent that she has to pour water over her head. That is evident in the beginning scene where she stands at the sink and stares at her reflection in the mirror.

Below is the lyrics to the chorus of Teni's Hustle.

No be pride, no be ego. Sometimes, I gats change my mind. Sometimes, I gats dey behind. Sometimes, I will have to say no. Sometimes, I gats pour water on top my head. Make this pressure no go drive me insane o. So if you see me outside and I no greet you. No vex baba, my head e full o. And baba, you know the level

At the end of the video, she shared a quote which she crafted on her own, which read,

Dirty water doesn't stop plant from growing. Keep striving. - @Asantewaaa

In other words, Asantewaa is telling her critics that regardless of what they say about her, she would still beep striving, thriving and growing. And nothing is going to hold her back from her hustle and success.

TikTok Star Asantewaa Advises Musicians To Resort To Using TikTok To Promote Songs

Budding TikTok star, Martina Dwamena popularly known as Asantewaa, has advised Ghanaian musicians to utilise TikTok in promoting their songs.

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz, she told host, Vicky Zugah, that possessing craft as an artiste is of no value unless they decide to use TikTok.

"If you are an artiste, your craft doesn't matter again. Until you pay TikTokers to promote your song, you will be singing it alone," she said.

Speaking on the relevance of TikTokers, Asantewaa acknowledged that TikTok is currently the new trend and she disclosed that she and her fellow TikTokers have been getting a number of brand deals.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh