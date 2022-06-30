Ghanaian actress and ace media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, is returning to the screens of her cherished viewers on the next episode of United Showbiz

She would be retuning on July 2, 2022, after about nine months of being away after she got involved in an accident that fractured her arm

Many ardent followers of the Empress have shared their excitement about her comeback to the hit entertainment show

Ghanaian actress and ace media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has made public her return to the screen after a long hiatus.

Nana Ama McBrown has been away for about nine months now after she got involved in a near-fatal accident in her home.

Announcing her comeback to the screen, she took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news. She thanked God for giving her the strength to return to the hit show, United Showbiz on UTV this coming Saturday, July 2, 2022. She wrote in the Instagram caption,

Because He Lives #HerExcellency is Back on #UNITEDSHOWBIZ Are We Ready For The New VIBE @utvghana THIS SATURDAY IS Don't Miss Out #BRIMM

Sharing their excitement as well, UTV also shared a video of Nana Ama McBrown's return with a short dramatic video of her.

She flaunted a black and blond frontal wig. She wore a pink lace corset dress and her makeup gave her a fierce look. She cat-walked majestically, and with so much sass.

McBrown Goes For Third Surgery After Near-Fatal Accident

In September 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had to go see her doctors for the third time as her situation worsened.

She was involved in a near-fatal accident eight years ago on the N1 Highway with her husband, Maxwell Mensah, who was then her boyfriend. She suffered a severe injury on her left arm that got her bone fractured.

The situation necessitated surgery to replace her broken bones with metal for the arm to function, McBrown revealed. The actress said she tripped and fell about two years ago that got the same arm hurt again. That fall, she explained, affected the metal in her arm and this keeps bringing her pain sometimes.

Many Share Excitement After Nana Ama Announced Her Comeback

Nana Ama McBrown: Fans Show Love As Despite Media Visits At Her Home (Video)

Management and staff of Despite Media on the morning of Tuesday, June 21, 2022, paid ace actress Nana Ama McBrown Mensah a visit at her residence in Accra.

This comes after the actress has been away from her duties as the host of the most talked-about entertainment shows in Ghana, United Showbiz on UTV on Saturdays.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, some staff and management of Despite Media who were present shared a word of prayer with Mrs McBrown Mensah and her husband, Maxwell Mawuli Mensah.

In the prayer that was said, they thanked God for the life of their colleague and asked for God's mercies upon her life to give her the strength and healing in order to return back to work.

