A lady who relocated to the United Kingdom has taken to social media to lament how it is difficult to get a boyfriend abroad

According to her, she broke up with her fiance in Nigeria after getting a visa to move to the United Kingdom

She had hoped that finding a new boyfriend abroad and starting a family abroad wouldn't be a herculean task

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A lady living in the UK has expressed regrets about dumping her fiance after getting a visa to travel out of the country.

In a trending video she made on TikTok, the lady simply identified as Adesola said she had hoped to get a boyfriend and start a family immediately in the UK.

She lamented joining the long list of single ladies in the UK. Photo Credit: TikTok/@adeola.uk

Source: UGC

She would find out, quite disappointedly, that getting a male partner in the UK is like a camel going through the eye of a needle.

Adesola said that she didn't know that the list of single women in the UK was as long as the River Nile.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Regretably, her name has now been added to that unofficial list.

Wordings on her video reads:

"I got a visa to come to the U.K., I was super happy and decided to break up with my fiancée

"I thought I will start a new life, find a new lover and start my family immediately I arrive.

"Unknown to me, the list of single women in the U.K is longer than River Nile.

"Now, I have to join the queue or stay single till stupor."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Command said:

"Never enter Uk but one thing sure me if I decide to marry from Uk Wife no go hard me I too sweet to be in that space."

Fidel said:

"Me than married the one I met here and the past seven years has been amazing until she told me weeks ago she don’t love me anymore My heart is ."

vicjide said:

"Funny enough, I know a lady who also did this same thing against all advice given‍♂️she went to Canada, Ontario. Oversingle dey worry the babe...."

Eyb e said:

"Mens are not interested on marriage this days while the ladies are seriously selecting ,you will die singel if you don’t stop dating unwilling soulmat."

dark_cute_zuru said:

"So all of una de UK? ... we de here for Nigeria? Now life turns, you have money but no love.. here there is love but no money What a world."

I Still Don’t Want To Come Back: Nurse Who Complained About Working in UK in Viral Video Speaks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady whose video went viral after complaining about how hard it is to work in the UK spoke again.

In an earlier report, the nurse said that she was very sad after getting her salary when she saw the kind of bills she would pay.

She, therefore, spoke about how life is never easy for a salary earner in the UK. In a new video, the nurse reacted to people asking her to come back home if she is tired of staying abroad.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng